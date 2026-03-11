A wave of inquiries to put pets down has flooded veterinarians across the UAE in recent days, with re-homing groups also reporting a spike in owners wanting to leave their pets due to the US-Israel and Iran war

By Frankie Elliott

Vets in Dubai have been "overwhelmed" by requests for euthanising pets, as influencers have been accused of abandoning their animals as they flee the war.

A wave of inquiries to put pets down has flooded veterinarians across the UAE in recent days, with re-homing groups also reporting a spike in owners wanting to leave their pets due to the US-Israel and Iran war. Many influencers have been slammed for allegedly ditching their pets in the Gulf state, such as French TV personality Maddy Burciaga, who was condemned by French Animal League for leaving her dog Maya behind while she fled to Mauritius. Read more: Dubai International Airport targeted in drone attack leaving four people injured Read more: Emirati tycoon's criticism of Trump mysteriously disappears and replaced by praise for UAE

The animal group wrote: "Influencer Maddy Burciaga explains that she left Dubai for Mauritius due to tensions in the region... leaving her dog behind with the nanny under the pretext of 'too complicated because too much paperwork'. "A dog, on the other hand, would never abandon its human to save its own skin. Dogs are ready to cross through a war to stay with their humans. "That's the entire difference between loyalty... and comfort. Even if she wants to "protect" her family by taking refuge elsewhere, she could at least have started preparing her dog's repatriation. "Nothing of the sort. Go ahead and ask for a strategy or deep reflection from that kind of superficial person... it's a lost cause. Shame on her." Ms Burciaga responded by threatening legal action and said that she had gone on holiday and will be returning. The French Animal League's post got over 9 million views and over 1,000 comments of condemnation. But Ms Burciaga hit back on her social media, writing: "I would never abandon my dog; my dog ​​is my baby, she's part of our family. When we go on vacation, Maya is looked after. "We didn’t flee Dubai, we went on vacation for a few days to escape the anxiety-inducing atmosphere there. "To use our vacation and the ongoing war to claim we abandoned our dog is very low. "We didn’t flee Dubai, our life is in Dubai. We plan to return home to Dubai. If I had to leave tomorrow, of course I would have done everything I could to make sure Maya came with me if I didn’t intend to come back.

"In any case, we’re going home, even if the situation doesn’t improve." She added: "I reserve the right to attack all those who dare to damage my image and invent such serious statements." Another influencer, Sarah Lopez, was accused of abandoning her cat on social media. The French content creator denied this on Snapchat and claimed the cat was a 'stray' that she fed. She also threatened legal action, writing: "I don’t own animals in Dubai - I rescue animals in Dubai. "Do I have to send you vet bills for you to stop unfairly attacking me? If you only knew how furious I am. "I reserve the right to take legal action against anyone who threatens me with messages, insults me, or threatens my family. "I’m not reserving the right, I’m going to do it. A bailiff will document everything, and the proceedings will begin very soon."

