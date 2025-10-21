Six arrested as police attacked with missiles and fireworks outside Dublin asylum hotel after alleged sexual assault
A Garda vehicle was set on fire as a large crowd gathered at the Citywest Hotel
Six people have been arrested after Irish police were attacked with missiles and fireworks amid violent protests outside a Dublin hotel used to house asylum seekers.
A Garda vehicle was also set on fire as a large crowd gathered at the Citywest Hotel on Tuesday evening.
Nearly 300 members of An Garda Síochána, Ireland's police force, were deployed as violence erupted on the streets of Dublin.
Protesters gatherered displaying Irish flags and chanting and a large crowd remained in the area after 9pm.
Public order officers with shields, and some on horseback, moved protesters back while some of the crowd threw stones and other missiles at the gardai.
A line of police was preventing the protesters getting to the hotel.
Several of those involved in the chaos had their faces covered, but police have vowed to identify those responsible.
In a statement, an spokesperson for the Irish police service said: “This was not peaceful protest. The violence exhibited was thuggery and an attempt to intimidate and injure.”
A Garda helicopter was hovering overhead and a water cannon was also deployed to the scene.
Garda Commissioner Justin Kelly said: “An Garda Siochana facilitate peaceful protest on a daily basis. This was obviously not a peaceful protest.
"The actions this evening can only be described as thuggery. This was a mob intent on violence against Gardaí.“I utterly condemn the attacks on Gardaí who did their jobs professionally and with great courage to keep people safe.
"Public order units, dog unit, mounted unit, air support and the water cannon were deployed along with front-line colleagues, which brought the situation to a conclusion.
“We will now begin the process of identifying those who committed crimes and we will bring those involved in this violence to justice.”
It is the second night in a row a protest has been held outside the hotel, which is being used as state accommodation for people seeking international protection.
The gatherings outside the hotel come after an alleged sexual assault in the vicinity in the early hours of Monday morning.
Ireland’s Justice Minister Jim O’Callaghan has said those involved in the violence will be brought to justice.
He said: “The scenes of public disorder we have witnessed at Citywest tonight must be condemned.“People threw missiles at gardai, threw fireworks at them and set a Garda vehicle on fire.
“This is unacceptable and will result in a forceful response from the gardai.
“Those involved will be brought to justice.”
The minister said a man had been arrested and appeared in court in relation to the alleged assault.
He added: “While I am not in a position to comment any further on this criminal investigation, I have been advised that there is no ongoing threat to public safety in the area.
“Unfortunately, the weaponising of a crime by people who wish to sow dissent in our society is not unexpected.
“The gardai are prepared for this, but attacking gardai and property is not an answer, and won’t help to make anyone feel safe.
“It is clear to me from talking to colleagues during the day and this evening that this violence does not reflect the people of Saggart.
“They are not the people participating in this criminality, but rather the people sitting at home in fear of it.”
Mr O’Callaghan said attacks on gardai will “not be tolerated”.
He added: “Peaceful protest is a cornerstone of our democracy. Violence is not.“There is no excuse for the scenes we have witnessed tonight.”