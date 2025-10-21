A Garda vehicle was set on fire as a large crowd gathered at the Citywest Hotel

Officers have been attacked in violent scenes outside an asylum seeker hotel in Dublin. Picture: Getty

By Jacob Paul

Six people have been arrested after Irish police were attacked with missiles and fireworks amid violent protests outside a Dublin hotel used to house asylum seekers.

A Garda vehicle was also set on fire as a large crowd gathered at the Citywest Hotel on Tuesday evening. Nearly 300 members of An Garda Síochána, Ireland's police force, were deployed as violence erupted on the streets of Dublin. Protesters gatherered displaying Irish flags and chanting and a large crowd remained in the area after 9pm. Public order officers with shields, and some on horseback, moved protesters back while some of the crowd threw stones and other missiles at the gardai. A line of police was preventing the protesters getting to the hotel. Several of those involved in the chaos had their faces covered, but police have vowed to identify those responsible. In a statement, an spokesperson for the Irish police service said: "This was not peaceful protest. The violence exhibited was thuggery and an attempt to intimidate and injure."

A protester films and a police vehicle burns in the background as a demonstration outside a hotel housing asylum seekers turns violent. Picture: Getty

A Garda helicopter was hovering overhead and a water cannon was also deployed to the scene. Garda Commissioner Justin Kelly said: “An Garda Siochana facilitate peaceful protest on a daily basis. This was obviously not a peaceful protest. "The actions this evening can only be described as thuggery. This was a mob intent on violence against Gardaí.“I utterly condemn the attacks on Gardaí who did their jobs professionally and with great courage to keep people safe. "Public order units, dog unit, mounted unit, air support and the water cannon were deployed along with front-line colleagues, which brought the situation to a conclusion. “We will now begin the process of identifying those who committed crimes and we will bring those involved in this violence to justice.” It is the second night in a row a protest has been held outside the hotel, which is being used as state accommodation for people seeking international protection. The gatherings outside the hotel come after an alleged sexual assault in the vicinity in the early hours of Monday morning.

Gardai officers block protesters outside Citywest Hotel in Saggart, as disturbances have flared outside the Dublin hotel used to house asylum seekers. Picture: Alamy