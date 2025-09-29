Irish police have launched a murder-suicide investigation after a Dublin mother returned home over the weekend to find a girl, possibly as young as five, and her father dead.

The Gardai is investigating the deaths of a Polish father and daughter, named as Krzysztof Daczkowski and Julia Daczkowska respectively, who were found in Finglas on Saturday.

Officers confirmed to RTÉ News on Monday that it is being treated as a murder-suicide.

Read also: Hope for 'broken' Lucy Letby as lawyer says he has 1,000 pages of fresh evidence to challenge her convictions

Read also: British stag do brawls with French police after flight forced to land

It has been locally reported that the unnamed mother was heard to scream around 8pm, when it is thought that she discovered their bodies having returned from work.

A resident told the Irish Mirror: “She came out to a horrible scream. It was the mother. She’d just come home from work and found them.”

The family is said to have lived in the Heathfield estate in the Cappagh area for a long time and were said to keep a friendly but low-key profile.

Mr Daczkowski, who was said to be a bus driver in his 30s, was sometimes seen at a local playground with his daughter and taught her to ride a bike.

A neighbour added: “It’s very hard. Like we don’t know what to be telling our children. It’s just horrific.

“We’d always say hello to the family. My girls thought there was a movie being recorded this morning because of the cameras so I just said yeah that’s right.”

Irish police said: “The coroner has been notified and the services of the Office of the State Pathologist have been requested.

“Post-mortem examinations will be arranged in due course.

“The results of these examinations will assist gardai in determining the course of the investigation.”