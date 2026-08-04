Meghan Markle has shared new pictures of herself jumping into a pool with balloons to mark her 45th birthday.

The Duchess of Sussex, who lives in Montecito with Prince Harry and their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, shared the snap on her Instagram with the caption: "Thank you for the birthday love!"

Two balloons read “Happy Birthday” as Meghan, wearing a black swimsuit and sunglasses, prepares to jump before making a splash in the second snap.

Her lifestyle brand, As ever, also paid tribute, sharing a carousel including a recent portrait and a childhood photograph of Meghan in pigtails.

“Happy birthday to our founder, @meghan,” the account wrote, adding: “Lighting No. 084 to celebrate!” - a reference to the brand’s candle named after her 4 August birthday.

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