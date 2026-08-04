Meghan makes a splash! Duchess jumps into pool with balloons to mark 45th birthday
The Duchess celebrated her 45th birthday on August 4
Meghan Markle has shared new pictures of herself jumping into a pool with balloons to mark her 45th birthday.
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The Duchess of Sussex, who lives in Montecito with Prince Harry and their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, shared the snap on her Instagram with the caption: "Thank you for the birthday love!"
Two balloons read “Happy Birthday” as Meghan, wearing a black swimsuit and sunglasses, prepares to jump before making a splash in the second snap.
Her lifestyle brand, As ever, also paid tribute, sharing a carousel including a recent portrait and a childhood photograph of Meghan in pigtails.
“Happy birthday to our founder, @meghan,” the account wrote, adding: “Lighting No. 084 to celebrate!” - a reference to the brand’s candle named after her 4 August birthday.
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The post follows a busy period for the Sussexes, who recently returned from Portugal, reportedly a favourite family retreat.
Reports have suggested the couple are considering a second home there, close to Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank.
One of Meghan’s snaps shared on Instagram appears to show the family visiting Althorp, Harry’s late mum Diana’s childhood home.
The flowers prompted speculation that the family had visited Diana’s burial site, on an island in Oval Lake at the Spencer family estate.
On 10 July, Harry, Meghan, Archie and Lili were also said to have reunited with King Charles and Queen Camilla at Highgrove House in Gloucestershire.
It was Harry’s third meeting with his father since the King’s cancer diagnosis in 2024 - and his first visit with Archie and Lili in four years.