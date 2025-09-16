The Duchess of Kent's funeral service will be held at Westminster Cathedral attended by the King and Queen and other members of the royal family.

Soldiers from The Royal Dragoon Guards, a regiment she supported as deputy Colonel-in-Chief, were given the duty of carrying the coffin from the royal hearse into the place of worship in a solemn ceremony last night.

The requiem mass, a Catholic funeral, is the first to be held for a member of the monarchy in modern British history and will feature a Scottish bagpipe lament performed during Queen Elizabeth II's funeral in 2022.

Katharine, the wife of the late Queen’s cousin the Duke of Kent, died peacefully at home, surrounded by her family, on the evening of September 4 aged 92.

A devout follower of the Roman Catholic faith, the duchess became the first member of the royal family to convert to Catholicism for more than 300 years, doing so in 1994, and it was her wish to have her funeral at Westminster Cathedral.

A piper from The Royal Dragoon Guards will play the lament - Sleep, Dearie, Sleep - while processing from the Chapel of the Blessed Virgin Mary, past the duchess's coffin in the Nave and down the cathedral's central aisle.

Read more: Meghan shares image of Harry from before they met to mark his 41st birthday

Read more: Prince Harry says dad King Charles is his focus over the coming year