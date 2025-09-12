The Duchess of Kent’s coffin will be led by a military piper when it begins its journey to Westminster Cathedral on the eve of her funeral service.

In keeping with Catholic tradition the coffin will travel from Kensington Palace to the Cathedral on Monday for a series of private funeral rites attended by the duchess’s immediate family.

For the first few minutes of the journey a Piper from The Royal Dragoon Guards, a regiment the Duchess supported as deputy Colonel-in-Chief since its inception in 1992, will walk ahead of the coffin.

Other service personnel from the regiment will form the bearer party who will carry the coffin into the cathedral where it will rest overnight in the Chapel of the Blessed Virgin Mary.

The requiem mass, a Catholic funeral, will be held on Tuesday attended by the King, Queen and other senior royals and will be the first Catholic funeral service held for a member of the royal family in modern British history.

