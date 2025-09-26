Fergie bought the multi-million-pound property in Belgravia three years ago.

The duchess purchased the London property outright in 2022. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Padgett

Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York, has sold her £4.2 million Belgravia townhouse in three years after buying it.

The Duchess, who lives at Royal Lodge near Windsor with Prince Andrew, purchased the London property outright in 2022 as an investment and rented it to a private tenant. Documents filed with the Land Registry show a pending application confirming the sale, understood to have been finalised in recent months. Her spokesman James Henderson said: "[She] wasn’t looking to sell it. She was asked by the tenant to buy it and it seemed like a good time to sell. "It’s an investment property for her girls and so the monies will be reinvested accordingly." Read More: Duchess of York sent Epstein email 'after he threatened to destroy her family' in 'Hannibal Lecter-style' call Read More: Teenage Cancer Trust joins slew of charities to axe Sarah Ferguson over leaked Jeffrey Epstein email

Fergie's flat is believed to be in Eaton Mews North in Belgravia. Picture: Getty

The townhouse is linked to her daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, who must approve any change in its status. Ferguson originally bought the property from Sebastian Macdonald-Hall, son of billionaire property magnate Caspar Macdonald-Hall, who also works as a DJ under the name Sebastian MDH. The Sunday Times reported that Beatrice, 37, and Eugenie, 35, are expected to benefit from the proceeds. Sources close to the palace have speculated the money could also help secure the couple’s future at Royal Lodge, where Andrew and his ex-wife have continued to live despite his royal disgrace.

The deal comes as the duchess faces renewed scrutiny over her past ties to Jeffrey Epstein. Picture: Alamy