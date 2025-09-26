Duchess of York sells £4.2 million London townhouse amid Epstein email storm
Fergie bought the multi-million-pound property in Belgravia three years ago.
The Duchess, who lives at Royal Lodge near Windsor with Prince Andrew, purchased the London property outright in 2022 as an investment and rented it to a private tenant.
Documents filed with the Land Registry show a pending application confirming the sale, understood to have been finalised in recent months.
Her spokesman James Henderson said: "[She] wasn’t looking to sell it. She was asked by the tenant to buy it and it seemed like a good time to sell.
"It’s an investment property for her girls and so the monies will be reinvested accordingly."
The townhouse is linked to her daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, who must approve any change in its status.
Ferguson originally bought the property from Sebastian Macdonald-Hall, son of billionaire property magnate Caspar Macdonald-Hall, who also works as a DJ under the name Sebastian MDH.
The Sunday Times reported that Beatrice, 37, and Eugenie, 35, are expected to benefit from the proceeds.
Sources close to the palace have speculated the money could also help secure the couple’s future at Royal Lodge, where Andrew and his ex-wife have continued to live despite his royal disgrace.
The deal comes as the Duchess faces renewed scrutiny over her past ties to Jeffrey Epstein.
Although she vowed in 2011 to never see him again, emails later revealed she apologised for “publicly disowning him” and described Epstein as “a supreme friend”.
On Monday, the Duchess was stripped of several patronages, including her 35-year association with the Teenage Cancer Trust.
The sale also comes against the backdrop of King Charles’s attempts to cut financial support for Andrew and encourage him to downsize to Frogmore Cottage.
The Duke of York, who lives on a naval pension, has insisted he can cover the costs of Royal Lodge without outside help, though palace officials have no way of verifying the source of his wealth.