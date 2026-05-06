Duchess of Sussex shares rare photo of Archie on his seventh birthday
Archie was born on May 6 2019, at Portland Hospital in London.
The Duchess of Sussex wished her “sweet boy” Archie a happy seventh birthday as she shared a rare photograph of her son.
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Archie, the first child of Meghan and Harry, was born on May 6 2019, at Portland Hospital in London.
In a post on Instagram on Wednesday, Meghan wrote: “7 years later… happy birthday to our sweet boy.”
Celebrating her son’s birthday, the duchess posted a picture of a printed photograph of Harry holding Archie as a baby.
Meghan also shared a picture of Archie and his younger sister, Lilibet, four, walking along a beach.
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Meghan and Harry moved to California in 2020, after initially setting up home in Canada following their departure from the UK, and now live in Montecito with their children.
The Duchess of Sussex stepped back from being a senior working royal for a new life in the US when Prince Archie of Sussex was 10 months old.
Harry and Meghan have opted to keep their children away from the public eye, instead choosing to let them grow up with their privacy.
Meghan has shared some images of her children on Instagram over the years, but often keeps their faces hidden or partly hidden.