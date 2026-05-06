The Duchess of Sussex wished her “sweet boy” Archie a happy seventh birthday as she shared a rare photograph of her son.

Archie, the first child of Meghan and Harry, was born on May 6 2019, at Portland Hospital in London.

In a post on Instagram on Wednesday, Meghan wrote: “7 years later… happy birthday to our sweet boy.”

Celebrating her son’s birthday, the duchess posted a picture of a printed photograph of Harry holding Archie as a baby.

Meghan also shared a picture of Archie and his younger sister, Lilibet, four, walking along a beach.

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