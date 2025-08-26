Maxwell said Andrew’s now ex-wife, the Duchess of York, had been the one to encourage their friendship and had “put the moves” on the paedophile. Picture: Getty

By Frankie Elliott

Ghislaine Maxwell claimed Sarah Ferguson tried to "put the moves" on Jeffrey Epstein during her high-profile courthouse interviews last month.

The convicted child sex trafficker made the comments when being questioned by Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche at a Florida courthouse in July. During the interview, Maxwell denied she was the one who introduced Prince Andrew to Epstein, claiming the pair were like “two chalk and cheeses”. But she said Andrew's now ex-wife, the Duchess of York, had been the one to encourage their friendship and had “put the moves" on the convicted pedophile. In transcripts from the interview, which have now been released by Donald Trump’s administration, Maxwell said: "I thought that Sarah was trying to put the moves on Jeffrey, if I’m being honest, and I thought the whole thing was annoying and I was p----d off. "I think Sarah is the one that pushed that. And they met and hung out, I want to say two or three times that had nothing to do with me. "I wasn’t communicating with Andrew, I wasn’t in touch with him. And I know this because I was annoyed and I felt left out, and I felt disrespected and I was like, this is weird. I couldn’t even imagine Epstein and Andrew together."

Maxwell also refuted the claims made by the Duke of York in his infamous Newsnight interview that she was the one who introduced him to Epstein. Picture: Alamy

Read more: Meghan counts down ahead of premiere of second series of Netflix cooking show after first series savaged by critics Read more: William and Kate join King and Queen at Sunday church service The British socialite described the duchess as a "frenemy” and believed she didn't "like me very much”, but felt she "liked Mr Epstein”. Maxwell also refuted the claims made by the Duke of York in his infamous car crash Newsnight interview that she was the one who introduced him with Epstein. “First of all, let’s just state, I did not introduce him to Prince Andrew. I did not introduce him to Prince Andrew or to Sarah Ferguson. That is a flat untruth. I’ll start with that," Maxwell said. She claimed Andrew met Epstein at a house rented by Lynn Forester de Rothschild. She added: "She (Lynn) had a house or she rented a house in the Vineyard. I think it was in the Vineyard or Nantucket, I can’t remember now which one it was. It was one of those. It was either in Nantucket or the Vineyard, and invited Epstein to go, and I believe that’s when he met Prince Andrew.” The prince told Emily Maitlis during his disastrous interview six years ago that he was introduced to Epstein “through his girlfriend back in 1999 who… and I’d known her since she was at university in the UK".

The prince told Emily Maitlis during his disastrous Newsnight interview six years ago that he was introduced to Epstein “through his girlfriend back in 1999. Picture: Getty