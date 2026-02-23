Dudley Brennan converted weapons for criminals under cover of his motorcycle repairs business. Picture: NCA

By Flaminia Luck

An armourer who converted blank firing guns to become deadly weapons for gangs and planned to produce industrial supplies of crystal meth has been jailed.

Dudley Brennan, 31, converted weapons for criminals under cover of his motorcycle repairs business in the Lake District. He worked closely with Liverpool criminal Peter Weston, 40, who coordinated their organised crime group. The crime duo hoped to make profits by converting top-venting blank firearms for crime gangs to use in feuds and turf-wars with other criminals. Brennan, of Sandes Avenue, Kendal, converted at least two submachine guns as well as a number of other pistols. He has been sentenced to 22 years and three months in jail following a National Crime Agency investigation.

He was also at the centre of a plot to produce the crystal meth - with conspirator and convicted drugs trafficker Weston, of Sparrow Hall Road, Norris Green. At Bolton Crown Court, Weston was also jailed. He was sentenced to 26 years and nine months behind bars. Three other members of their crime group were also sentenced. On 7 March 2024, NCA officers raided Brennan’s business premises at Fell View Trading Park in Kendal after witnessing him taking delivery of 10 Turkish-made Ekol TVBFs. Weston arranged a meeting at a car park in Lancaster for Brennan to take delivery of the guns from co-conspirators Daniel Fitzgerald, 32, and Ryan Pilling, 29. Inside the business premises, NCA officers discovered a firearms conversion factory and also recovered a Makarov style semi-automatic pistol which was in the process of being converted to fire 9mm ammunition, a quantity of bullets and a silencer.

The NCA raided Brennan’s business premises at Fell View Trading Park in Kendal. Picture: Google

Officers evidenced the OCG had purchased and converted 17 firearms - 12 of which were recovered. Intelligence has been shared with partners about the five others. Weston worked hand-in-glove with Brennan and was the OCG's sales broker putting other offenders in touch with the armourer and facilitating the firearms' onwards sale. Pilling, 29, of Wigan Road, Ashton, followed Weston's instructions, directing Fitzgerald and helping to plan the OCG's offences. Fitzgerald, 32, of Winstanley Road, Wigan, ordered the 10 Ekols from an online retailer for Brennan to convert.

Pilling was sentenced to 13 years and seven months, and Fitzgerald to eight years. Joshua Ee, 27, of Malvern Avenue, Doncaster, South Yorkshire, was jailed for 13 years and six months. He was in close contact with Brennan – who has convictions for possession of a firearm and ammunition from when he lived in Australia - throughout the offending period. Ee liaised with a customer in Spain about buying a converted gun, and his DNA was found on a recovered converted weapon from a vehicle in Widnes, Cheshire, in May 2023, showing his crucial role in handling and moving converted guns. Ee also offered to source firearms if Brennan would convert them and they could then split the sales profits.

All five men admitted conspiring to sell or transfer prohibited weapons. Brennan and Weston also admitted conspiracy to supply Class A drugs. A search of Brennan’s home revealed a small methylamphetamine production lab in his kitchen. Evidence also showed he and Weston discussed mass producing methylamphetamine (crystal meth). Brennan believed they could produce as much as 100 litres in a 12-hour period in a custom-built design that would be housed in a catering trailer and could be moved around. He sent a screenshot of an advertisement for a 1989 Chevrolet GMC Allegro for sale. Weston, who was jailed in 2013 for 11 years for conspiracy to supply cocaine, responded: “Ha, Breaking Bad”. Brennan said he could claim the vehicle was for his business and stick it “to the government as a business tax write-off”. The pair did not have time to implement the plan before NCA officers arrested them. When the NCA raided Brennan’s business in Kendal, a cordon was put around the area and partners from local policing, a Ministry of Defence bomb disposal team, fire and rescue and ambulance attended to ensure any potential threat to the public was handled.

