The council's chief executive has urged people not to donate through the pages

The warning comes after a huge fire spread across more than 500 acres in Stourbridge, with West Midlands Fire Service chief fire officer Simon Tuhill confirming one firefighter was taken to hospital before being discharged. Picture: Getty

By Isobel Anderson Morris

Dudley Borough Council has warned the public about fake online crowdfunding pages claiming to raise money for people affected by the recent Stourbridge fires.

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The council’s chief executive Balvinder Heran issued the warning following a social media post on Friday highlighting "fake fundraising pages". Ms Heran urged people not to donate through the pages, despite the “many kind offers”. The warning comes after a huge fire spread across more than 500 acres in Stourbridge, with West Midlands Fire Service chief fire officer Simon Tuhill confirming one firefighter was taken to hospital before being discharged. A further five firefighters suffered minor injuries, including from smoke inhalation. Read more: Prince William thanks emergency services for working ‘tirelessly’ to tackle wildfires Read more: Burnham sends in the troops to fight wildfires as PM bans BBQs and commissions firefighting planes

Six firefighters have suffered from injuries during the fires, including from smoke inhalation. Picture: Getty

Several GoFundMe pages claiming to raise money for those affected by the fires have reportedly raised thousands of pounds. In a video posted on the council’s website, Ms Heran said: "Unfortunately, incidents such as this can attract fundraising and donation scams, so I ask you to please remain vigilant and only donate through official channels." Dudley Council also warned residents on social media after fake GoFundMe pages began circulating online, claiming to collect donations for people affected by the Stourbridge fire. The council said on Facebook: “We are working on arrangements for an official way for residents to support those affected and will share details through our official channels when this is available. “

Dudley Council also warned residents on social media after fake GoFundMe pages began circulating online. Picture: Getty