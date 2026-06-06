The singer revealed the news of her secret intimate gig in London next month

FOCUS Night 2011. Picture: Getty

By Katy Dartford

Welsh singer Duffy has announced she will perform her first live concert in the UK in more than 15 years this summer.

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It comes weeks after it was announced she will feature in a new Disney+ documentary, narrating her rise to fame and subsequent kidnapping and sexual assault. Duffy, 41, whose real name is Aimee Anne Duffy, announced on an Instagram story: “I’m doing a secret intimate gig in London on the 5th July, next month, and I would love nothing more than for some of you to attend. “Please visit the link below and leave your details if you want to come. Read More: Starmer vows to ‘act quickly’ on social media ban amid reports of decision within two weeks Read More: In pictures: Royals gather in rainy Cotswolds as King's nephew weds NHS nurse

Duffy performs at the Virgin Mobile Music Festival. Picture: Alamy

She added: “It’s only small capacity so we can only select a few, but really looking forward to it. I will sing some new songs. “All my love, Duffy x” The singer rose to fame in the late 2000s after the release of her debut album Rockferry. The album’s most popular song, Mercy, was a UK number one for five weeks in 2008 and propelled her to international success.

Duffy performs in New York in 2013. Picture: Getty