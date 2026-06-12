The Welsh singer, real name Aimée Anne Duffy, stepped back from the spotlight after a horrific kidnap and rape ordeal

The Welsh singer has indicated she is returning to music after many years away from fans. Picture: Getty

By Georgia Bell

Welsh singer Duffy has been photographed in public for the first time in 16 years after stepping back from public life after a traumatic kidnapping and rape ordeal.

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The 41-year-old singer, known for hit songs Mercy and Warwick Avenue, rose to fame in 2008 with her debut album Rockferry, making her a household name. But after the release of her second album in 2010, the singer, whose full name is Aimée Anne Duffy, disappeared from the spotlight. She later revealed that the reason for her absence was a horrific incident in which she was drugged, kidnapped, taken abroad and raped by her attacker. In a new photograph shared by Caffi Largo in Pwllheli, Gwynedd, Duffy can be seen smiling alongside a member of staff at the café. Read more: Elon Musk’s SpaceX soars to two trillion dollars in record-breaking IPO Read more: Rugby league great Kevin Sinfield, Dame Helen Mirren and six Lionesses lead the King’s Birthday Honours

The café posted the photo on Facebook and accompanied it with the caption: "Celebrity singer from Nefyn, Amy Duffy, popped into the Caffi this morning. Always lovely to see local talent supporting local spots." Duffy bravely spoke out about her ordeal with a statement on her website in 2020, writing: "It was my birthday, I was drugged at a restaurant, I was drugged then for four weeks and travelled to a foreign country. "I can't remember getting on the plane and came round in the back of a travelling vehicle." She says she was transported to a hotel room and raped. "I knew my life was in immediate danger; he made veiled confessions of wanting to kill me," she said. "With what little strength I had, my instinct was to then run, to run and find somewhere to live that he could not find." In the years following the attack, Duffy said she has been trying to rebuild her life out of the public eye.

Duffy won three Brit Awards in 2009 and a Grammy for Best Vocal Pop Album. Picture: Getty