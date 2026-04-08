Rangers footballer Dujon Sterling has appeared in court charged with dangerous driving and drink-driving.

Sterling, 26, allegedly drove at "excessive speeds" on roads including Queen Street, Hope Street and West Graham Street in Glasgow on January 4 this year.

The defender is also accused of driving into the path of other road users and lost control of the vehicle.

Read more: Manchester United players want Michael Carrick to stay beyond the end of the season

Read more: I Am Maximus leads 34-strong Grand National field as he bids to match Red Rum legend