Rangers player Dujon Sterling appears in court charged with driving offences
Sterling, 26, allegedly drove at "excessive speeds" on roads including Queen Street, Hope Street and West Graham Street in Glasgow on January 4 this year.
Rangers footballer Dujon Sterling has appeared in court charged with dangerous driving and drink-driving.
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Sterling, 26, allegedly drove at "excessive speeds" on roads including Queen Street, Hope Street and West Graham Street in Glasgow on January 4 this year.
The defender is also accused of driving into the path of other road users and lost control of the vehicle.
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He also faces a second charge of drink-driving on that date.
It is alleged he drove with 60 microgrammes (mcg) of alcohol in 100 millilitres (ml) of breath, above the prescribed limit of 22mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath.
Sterling did not enter a plea when he appeared at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Wednesday.
Sheriff Jonathan Guy continued the case to a further hearing at the court on May 5.
Sterling’s bail was continued.
He is now on bail with standard conditions only and is allowed to drive, court officials confirmed.