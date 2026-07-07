The Duke of Sussex, arrives at Chatham House in central London to attend the fourteenth Invictus Games Foundation Conversation. Picture: Getty

By Alex Storey

The Duke of Sussex has been pictured attending an Invictus event during his UK visit ahead of the landmark High Court ruling.

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Harry arrived at Chatham House in central London on Tuesday to attend the fourteenth Invictus Games Foundation Conversation. The duke’s first public event at the conference was part of the One Year to Go celebrations for the Games being held in Birmingham in 2027. The event brought together members of the Invictus community, leading experts and policymakers, including the minister for veterans and people Calvin Bailey, to discuss issues affecting wounded, injured and sick service personnel and veterans.

Harry pictured in London on Tuesday. Picture: Getty

The Duke touched down in the UK yesterday evening ahead of the court's judgment due to be published on Tuesday afternoon. Harry gave evidence during the 11-week trial earlier this year in his claim against Daily Mail publisher, Associated Newspapers Limited (ANL), over alleged unlawful information gathering. A group of household names, also including Baroness Doreen Lawrence, Sir Elton John and his husband David Furnish, alleged acts including voicemail interception, landline tapping and obtaining information by deception – also known as “blagging”, carried out by private investigators, freelance journalists and ANL staff.

ANL strongly denies the claims and defended the case, saying it “has established a complete defence to all parts of the claims on the merits” and that the cases have been brought too late. Judge Mr Justice Nicklin will give his written ruling on the case via email at 2pm. The decision comes as Harry’s accommodation arrangements for his UK visit descended into chaos, ahead of five days of appearances in London and Birmingham, including marking the one-year countdown to the 2027 Invictus Games. The duke will not stay at Buckingham Palace during his return, with his spokesman saying on Monday that it was “disappointing” the offer from the King had been “withdrawn at the last moment”, with the looming judgment given as the reason. It is understood the duke initially turned down the offer for himself and his family, who are no longer accompanying him to London, on Saturday, before making a U-turn later in the day and asking to stay himself.

Actress Elizabeth Hurley arrives with her son Damian Hurley outside the High Court in London. Picture: Getty