Duke of Sussex praises ‘courage, duty and sacrifice’ of Iraq War veterans as Britain marks 15 years since conflict ended
Friday marked the 15th anniversary of the end of British involvement in the conflict
The Duke of Sussex has praised the “courage, duty and sacrifice” of Iraq War veterans on the 15th anniversary of the end of British involvement in the conflict.
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More than 6,000 British armed forces personnel were injured and 179 were killed during Operation Telic, the codename for UK military operations in Iraq from March 2003.
Harry undertook two operational tours in Afghanistan, initially serving as a Forward Air Controller and later as an Apache helicopter pilot.
In a statement marking the anniversary, Harry said: “Fifteen years on from the end of the Iraq War, we remember with profound gratitude the brave men and women who served their country with courage, duty and sacrifice.
“Today, we honour not only those who paid the ultimate price, but also the veterans and families who continue to carry the visible and invisible wounds of war. Their strength, resilience and service must never be forgotten.”
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Around 1,500 members of the armed forces community attended a ceremony at the National Memorial Arboretum in Staffordshire on Friday to mark the anniversary.
The event – which featured wreath-laying, readings, music, a service of remembrance and a flypast by a Chinook helicopter – was attended by Defence Secretary John Healey and presented by former ITV News war correspondent Bill Neely.
In late 2007, Harry embarked on a 10-week tour of duty fighting the Taliban in Helmand Province, operating as a battlefield air controller.
The secret mission, however, ended early after it was leaked on the internet.
Hoping to go back to Afghanistan, he retrained and qualified as an Apache helicopter pilot after training in Britain and America.
Harry was promoted to the rank of captain in April 2011 and was also awarded his Apache Badge from the officer in command of his Squadron at the same time.
In September 2012, he returned to Afghanistan for a 20-week stint which gave him the chance to use his Apache flying skills and head out on operations in his role as co-pilot gunner.
Kensington Palace officially confirmed Harry’s departure from the Army in March 2015, marking the end of 10 years of service.