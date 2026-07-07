The Duke of York's Theatre in London's West End will be renamed after late playwright Sir Tom Stoppard, and thus removing association with the disgraced Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor.

The 19th century theatre was renamed as the Duke of York in 1895, after the future King George V - who went by the title at the time - and was originally known as Trafalgar Square Theatre.

Former prince Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was stripped of the Duke title, and all other titles, due to his associations with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

While it was not named after Queen Elizabeth's second son specifically, the theatre's bosses have moved away from his sordid legacy by renaming the playhouse after theatre legend Tom Stoppard.

The playwright, who died last November aged 88, is a West End legend and his 1993 masterpiece Arcadia is currently being performed at the theatre.

Sir Tom's wife until his death Sabrina Guinness, said: “Tom was in his element whenever he had a play on in the West End, so I am thrilled to bits that this theatre will be named after him.

"It means that his memory will live on, not just through his plays, but also through this building.”

Melanie Smith, global chief executive of ATG Entertainment which operates the venue, added: “We are proud to be the custodians of such a historic theatre, and believe today’s announcement recognises the significant impact Sir Tom Stoppard has made to British theatre.

"We look forward to welcoming audiences to the current run of Arcadia, and to future productions that continue to celebrate his lasting influence.”

The theatre has not commented on whether it is changing name to distance itself from Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor.

Read also: Andrew makes low-key appearance with Prince Edward at Sandringham horse trials