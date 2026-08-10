Jones’ death was announced by his wife Alma Viator, who shared that he died of a heart attack on Sunday.

The American actor was best known for playing Cooter Davenport in the action-comedy series, which ran from 1979 to 1985.

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Posting on Facebook, she wrote: “I lost the love of my life today. Ben passed from a massive heart attack.”

Alongside a photo of Jones cuddling their dog, she added: “He was home resting in his favorite chair waiting for the Braves to come on and whoop the Yankees.

“Ben had the most amazing rich full life. He loved and was loved by so many. He will be missed. I loved him so so much”

Jones’ former co-star Tom Wopat – who played Luke Duke – also paid tribute, writing on Instagram: “The Dukes of Hazzard lost another integral part of their cast today.

“Ben Jones was a fine friend and a fierce advocate of all the best things we can offer in the entertainment business. He will be sorely missed… Denver Pyle frequently said to Ben, ‘I’m not your Uncle Jesse!’ But I feel like we lost a Duke cousin today.”

Born in North Carolina but raised in Virginia, Jones picked up acting while studying at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, then going to appear in over 100 theatre productions after graduating.

He was then cast in supporting roles in films including Smokey And The Bandit, The Bingo Long Traveling All-Stars & Motor Kings and They Went That-A-Way & That-A-Way.

In 1975 he had another supporting role in the film The Moonrunners, which served as the basis for The Dukes Of Hazzard, which went into production three years later.

He was then cast in the role of Cooter Davenport, the sidekick mechanic of cousins Bo and Luke Duke.

Jones appeared on nearly every episode of the series, but then turned his focus to politics.

A year after the show ended, he made a bid to be elected to Congress. He lost his first run but won a seat as a Democrat in 1988.

He served for four years before then returning to acting, appearing in projects including the film Jack alongside John Travolta and Emma Thompson.

In 1998 Jones and his wife then opened a Dukes of Hazzard museum in Virginia called Cooter’s, as well as organising reunion festivals for fans of the show.

Jones was also a political commentator for publications including The Washington Post and The New York Times.

He is survived by Viator and his two children, Walker and Rachel Jones.