By Danielle de Wolfe

A former schoolmate of Nigel Farage has told LBC that "an apology would be a starting point," following claims that the Reform UK leader made racist and antisemitic comments as a pupil.

Mr Bankole, whose parents moved to the UK from Nigeria in the 1950s, joined Dulwich College at the age of nine. It's there he alleges a 17-year-old Mr Farage made a string of racist comments - namely one occasion in which he claims the Clacton MP told to "go back to Africa". Speaking with Matthew Wright, Mr Bankole explained the moment he decided to go public with the comments, made more than four decades ago. "When you know someone who has actually shown so much hate towards your existence - based on how you look - for me the trigger point was me listening to him like that "When he pretends to be a victim - that triggered me." Mr Farage continues to deny that he made the racist remarks in a “malicious or nasty way”, adding that he "never directly racially abused anybody" while at Dulwich College. Read more: Nigel Farage allegedly told fellow Dulwich College pupil 'that’s the way back to Africa' Read more: Holocaust survivors call on Nigel Farage to apologise for alleged racist abuse

It's the latest in a string of accusations levelled at Mr Farage linked to comments made during his time at the College. Speaking of his rise as Reform UK leader, Mr Bankole said: "How can a man like him be PM in a multicultural forward looking country." Expanding on the decision to go public with his experience, Mr Bankole said that move was a difficult one. "There was a time when he was in an election in Clacton against a black Labour candidate - I thought poor guy." "I would have gone to help him - but the thought of going public is not easy," he recounts. "For me it’s a trigger when you see someone claiming things - a mismatch of words in the past few weeks."

The Reform UK leader has faced claims about his behaviour while he was a pupil at Dulwich College, a top private school in south London. Earlier this week, Farage turned on the BBC as he demanded an apology over racism allegations, with the number of those speaking out against the Reform UK leader hitting 28. The remarks come as a group of Holocaust survivors also demanded Mr Farage tell the truth and apologise for the antisemitic comments he allegedly made toward Jewish pupils during his school days. Explaining his time at school with Mr Farage, Mr Bankole told of how he would allegedly "approach and ask where are you from - without me answering he just said: “go back to Africa”. It's a sentence Mr Bankole claims has stayed with him ever since.

