The incident plunged a shocked nation into mourning, and the UK Government soon introduced a ban on most handguns

Floral tributes on the graves of victims in Dunblane Cemetery. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Padgett

As the nation marks 30 years since the Dunblane massacre, the sister of one of the victims has described her grief as "a wound that's there forever".

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Rachael Irvine's brother Ross was a pupil at Dunblane Primary School when on the morning of March 13 1996, Thomas Hamilton walked in armed with four handguns and hundreds of rounds of ammunition. Minutes later, Ross and 15 other Primary One children had been murdered, along with their teacher Gwen Mayor, before Hamilton turned one of the guns on himself. Fifteen others - 12 children and three adults - were also injured, in what remains the deadliest mass shooting in British history. The incident plunged a shocked nation into mourning, and the UK Government soon introduced a ban on most handguns. Read More: Dunblane parents warn against gun law complacency 30 years on from Britain’s worst mass shooting:

Today was the 30th anniversary of the massacre. Picture: Alamy

Thirty years on from the death of a brother she never met, Ms Irvine, 28, spoke of the grief her family - and families like hers - continue to feel every day. "In terms of the loss of the child and the family member, that's not something that ever goes away," she said. "I think it's a wound that's there forever. "Life continues, but you don't ever stop thinking about your child. You don't ever move on from your child. "You're always thinking about them. And of course it's especially poignant on the 30th, but it's true every day." Ms Irvine lived in Dunblane until she was seven, and said the event had been a "very profound moment" in the history of the town.

The massacre at the town's primary school shocked the nation. Picture: Alamy

"In many ways, it's defined Dunblane," she said. "I imagine because no-one ever thought that something like that would happen there. But of course, it can happen anywhere." She and her family will mark the 30th anniversary by travelling to Ayr to visit Ross's grave, as they do most years around March 13. Her family chose to bury him there because that was where he spent most of his life, with her family only moving to Dunblane in the autumn of 1995, around six months before the shooting. "I think it's very hard for them," Ms Irvine said. "I know for my mum, in some ways she feels like they brought him there to die, which of course is not at all the case.

The grave of school teacher Gwen Mayor. Picture: Alamy