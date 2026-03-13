Campaigners were repeatedly told handguns couldn't be banned “because pistol shooting is the fastest growing sport in the UK”

The Dunblane school massacre was one of the deadliest mass murders in UK history. Picture: Getty

By Georgia Rowe

Campaigners faced death threats and bomb scares as they pushed for a ban on handguns in the wake of the Dunblane massacre, the chairwoman of the Gun Control Network (GCN) has recalled.

Chair of the Gun Control Network, Gill Marshall-Andrews (left), with former Chair of Gun Control Australia, Rebecca Peters, who said campaigners faced death threats and bomb scares as they pushed for a ban on handguns in the wake of the Dunblane massacre. Picture: PA

GCN chairwoman Gill Marshall-Andrews recalled the “very strong and very violent” resistance the group faced from the pro-gun lobby. “We were under enormous pressure from the gun lobby, because we were the obvious target for them,” she said. “They couldn’t really target the Dunblane families. They couldn’t criticise them. They couldn’t attack them because of who they were. “Mick (North, whose child was among those killed) was involved but the rest of us were not involved in Dunblane. So we were, as it were, legitimate targets. “We had a lot of death threats. We had a PO Box in Finchley that was regularly closed because of bomb threats.”

A memorial stone in the Garden of Remembrance at Dunblane Cemetery. Picture: Getty

Ms Marshall-Andrews said the campaigners were repeatedly told handguns could not be banned “because pistol shooting is the fastest growing sport in the UK”. She added: “If you think about that, that sums it up in a nutshell, because if handguns had not been banned then, we would be down the American road.” In September 1996, the Cullen Report recommended tighter restrictions on gun ownership, and in 1997 John Major’s Conservative government introduced a ban on most handguns. Later that year, Tony Blair’s Labour government introduced legislation widening the ban to include all cartridge ammunition handguns. Ms Marshall-Andrews said campaigners had been “overjoyed” at the move. "That was the gold standard. That was amazing. That was something that couldn’t be done,” she added.

16 pupils and a teacher were shot dead in the massacre. Picture: Getty

Asked why the campaign had been so successful, she said there had been a “tide of public revulsion” against the massacre, and “it seemed to be possible to do something about it”. This was echoed by Professor Peter Squires, an expert on gun law at the University of Brighton. “It was just the outright shock and horror of such an appalling incident,” he said. “To kill five and six-year-old children was just so appalling. “I think it set in train a whole tidal wave of opposition – you know: ‘Can this kind of thing happen here?’ “It cut through all the knee-jerk reaction that is sometimes a phenomenon in (incidents like this).” He said the fact the campaign coincided with the run-up to the 1997 election and the start of the incoming Labour government – when Mr Blair was “trying to grab the part of law and order mantle” – also helped bring about change.

Andrews said "Gun laws have got to be kept up to date" after the Bondi Beach shooting last year. Picture: Getty