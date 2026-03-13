Bereaved families in the town led the successful Snowdrop Campaign calling for handguns to be banned.

Kenny Ross, who lost his five-year-old daughter Joanna, believes what they achieved will have saved lives in the last three decades. Picture: LBC

By Alan Zycinski

Parents who campaigned to ban the handguns which killed their children in Britain’s worst mass shooting are warning against legislative “complacency” 30 years on.

On March 13 1996, a lone gunman shot and killed 16 pupils and their teacher in Dunblane Primary School’s gym hall before turning the weapon on himself. A further 15 were injured in what remains the deadliest firearms atrocity ever committed in the UK. Bereaved families in the town would go on to lead the ultimately successful Snowdrop Campaign, calling for handguns to be banned. Kenny Ross, who lost his five-year-old daughter Joanna, believes what they achieved will have saved lives in the last three decades. Read more: UK could review handgun laws, PM says in wake of call to close loopholes Read more: Unusual gold items and haul of guns seized during week-long drugs gang crackdown

Dunblane School Massacre 13 March 1996. Picture: Alamy

He told LBC: "I like to think we have saved lives, definitely, because the man on the street just can't go and get a handgun anymore. “Our aim was to not have other families going through what we went through. Which was the most horrendous thing in the world. People do lose kids but not in the brutal, brutal way that we lost kids “Because of the campaign Britain at the moment has got some of the tightest gun control in the world, and there can be no relaxation with the laws whatsoever. “I am absolutely (worried complacency could see standards slip). There’s a whole generation who might not be aware why the ban came in. “The laws have got to stay as tight as they are and maybe get even tighter. There was an occasion just a few miles up the road from here, a guy with a shotgun who killed someone. So maybe they need to look at even tightening these controls.”

Mick North lost his five year old daughter Sophie . Picture: LBC