A man and a woman have been charged over an incident in Dundee involving a girl allegedly brandishing weapons in the street.

Police had previously charged a 12-year-old girl with being in possession of offensive weapons following the incident in the Lochee area of the city.

On Thursday, officers announced two more people had been charged over the incident.

Police Scotland did not state the ages of those charged or the nature of the charges.

The force reiterated its call for members of the public to avoid sharing misinformation about the case.

Videos of the incident have been widely shared on social media with claims around it being shared by billionaire Tesla owner Elon Musk and far right-wing activist Tommy Robinson.