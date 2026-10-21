He faces questioning by the Met Police over the alleged rape of the woman in 2016

Jeffrey Donaldson arriving at Newry Crown Court. Picture: PA Images/Alamy

By Issy Clarke

Disgraced former DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson will be interviewed by police over the alleged rape of a woman inside the Houses of Parliament.

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Donaldson was leader of DUP between 2021 and 2024. Picture: PA Images/Alamy

While not naming the former DUP leader, the Met said a 63-year-old man was being investigated. A spokesperson said: "On Tuesday 13 October, the Met received a report referred to us by the Police Service of Northern Ireland relating to an allegation of rape in 2016, by a man now aged 63. "The allegation relates to one victim who is being supported by specialist officers. "The investigation is in its early stages. No arrests have been made and enquiries are ongoing."