Disgraced ex-DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson faces police probe over alleged rape in Houses of Parliament
He faces questioning by the Met Police over the alleged rape of the woman in 2016
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Disgraced former DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson will be interviewed by police over the alleged rape of a woman inside the Houses of Parliament.
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He faces questioning by the Met Police over the alleged rape of the woman in 2016.
The woman has been interviewed by the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI), with the case passed to the Met because the alleged incident took place in London.
Last week the former MP was sentenced to 15 years in prison for 18 historical sexual offences against two women when they were children.
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While not naming the former DUP leader, the Met said a 63-year-old man was being investigated.
A spokesperson said: "On Tuesday 13 October, the Met received a report referred to us by the Police Service of Northern Ireland relating to an allegation of rape in 2016, by a man now aged 63.
"The allegation relates to one victim who is being supported by specialist officers.
"The investigation is in its early stages. No arrests have been made and enquiries are ongoing."
In June a jury found Donaldson guilty of decades of abuse, including raping one victim when she was seven or eight years old, 13 indecent assaults and four counts of gross indecency.
Donaldson was sentenced last week to 11 years for rape against Victim A and four years for all sentences on Victim B, to be served consecutively.
Sentencing him, Judge Paul Ramsey said Donaldson had experienced a “catastrophic descent into disgrace”.
“There has not been, and doubtless will not be, one word of regret, apology or shame from this man to at least provide his victims with some crumb of comfort,” said the judge.
The Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) said Donaldson “deserves every day of the lengthy prison service he has to serve."
In a statement, the DUP said: “Today justice has been done with the sentencing of Jeffrey Donaldson for his vile and disgusting crimes against his victims.
“Our first thoughts are again with the innocent victims, who having suffered such evil, were re-traumatised through giving evidence at the trial.
“They deserve our compassion, support and respect. We hope they can find some measure of comfort and can look ahead to a new chapter in their lives.”
Donaldson was leader of DUP between 2021 and 2024 and was first elected to Parliament in 1997 with the UUP.