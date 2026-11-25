Andy Taylor joined Duran Duran in 1980 after answering an ad in Melody Maker magazine.

British guitarist Andy Taylor of Duran Duran performing on stage with Duran Duran, circa 1984. Picture: Vinnie Zuffante/Getty

By Ella Bennett

Former Duran Duran guitarist Andy Taylor has died aged 65 “following a long and courageous battle with prostate cancer”, the band has announced.

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Taylor rose to fame as a member of the award-winning rock band in the 1980s, famous for tracks such as Hungry Like the Wolf and Rio. According to a statement from the band, he died "peacefully at home surrounded by his family" on Monday, November 23. He is survived by his wife of more than 40 years, Tracey Wilson, who praised him as “the most wonderful husband, a loving dad and the proudest grandfather”. Read more: Hayden Panettiere left $6.2m estate without a will, court documents reveal Read more: Judge orders US transfer of Thomas Markle to face child sex abuse image charges

On behalf of the family, Andy's wife Tracey said in a statement: "To the world, Andy was a brilliant guitarist, but to us, he was the most wonderful husband, a loving dad and the proudest grandfather. "He was the rock of our family. For all the incredible experiences music brought him, family always came first. "Nothing made him happier than having us all together, and no matter how far music took him, his heart was always at home." She continued: "Andy faced the last few years with so much courage and determination. He never gave up, fighting until the very end, never losing his love of life. "The kindness and support shown to him by fans from all over the world throughout his illness brought him immense comfort and strength, and for that we will always be grateful. "Andy knew just how deeply he was loved, and we take great comfort in that. We will miss him every single day."

Roger Taylor, Simon Le Bon, John Taylor, Andy Taylor and Nick Rhodes in 2004. Picture: PA

In a joint statement, bandmates Simon Le Bon, John Taylor, Nick Rhodes and Roger Taylor said he was there “at the very beginning of our story” and returned when the original five reunited in the early 2000s. “From the moment he arrived in Birmingham from the North East with a guitar and an unshakeable belief in what we could become, he brought an indelible fire and swagger to our music”, Duran Duran said. “His playing drove the songs that took us around the world, and with a dry wit that was matched only by his wonderfully unsentimental, no-nonsense outlook on life he kept us grounded and gave the band its edge through the extraordinary years that followed.” Lead singer Le Bon said: “There’s a massive Andy Taylor shaped hole in my heart. It’ll never close up; I won’t let it. I will miss him & love him for all my days.”