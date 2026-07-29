A 12-year-old boy has died after falling of the roof of a barn in County Durham.

The boy, who was with a group of friends at the time, fell from the barn roof at Woodhouses, near Bishop Auckland, on the afternoon of July 24.

He sustained serious injuries and was taken to the Royal Victoria Infirmary, in Newcastle, for treatment.

Tragically, he died yesterday afternoon as a result of his injuries.

Today, he has been named as Jaxon Robert Hubery, of Bishop Auckland.

His family would like to thank those who have given them love and support throughout the last few days.

They are also urging other parents to keep their children away from the area.

Police are working alongside the Health and Safety Executive to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident.