The club have confirmed that play will not start on time and no spectators will be let into the ground.

The start of the third day's play in the County Championship Division Two match between Durham and Kent has been delayed.

A statement issued by the club said there had been "damage caused within the venue" and that no spectators would be permitted into the ground until further notice.

The statement added: “The club have been in discussions with the match officials and venue staff this morning and following the impact on the pitch and structures within the ground – it is confirmed that play will not commence on time, and a further update will be provided in due course.

“Until further assessment (sic) have taken place our ground safety team have decided it is unsafe to allow spectators into the venue.”

Durham are set to resume on 83-2 in the second innings of their opening Championship game of the new domestic season. They lead Kent by 221 runs.

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