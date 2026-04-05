Durham tell fans to stay away after Storm Dave damages Riverside Ground
The club have confirmed that play will not start on time and no spectators will be let into the ground.
Listen to this article
The start of the third day's play in the County Championship Division Two match between Durham and Kent has been delayed.
A statement issued by the club said there had been "damage caused within the venue" and that no spectators would be permitted into the ground until further notice.
The statement added: “The club have been in discussions with the match officials and venue staff this morning and following the impact on the pitch and structures within the ground – it is confirmed that play will not commence on time, and a further update will be provided in due course.
“Until further assessment (sic) have taken place our ground safety team have decided it is unsafe to allow spectators into the venue.”
Durham are set to resume on 83-2 in the second innings of their opening Championship game of the new domestic season. They lead Kent by 221 runs.
Read more: Storm Dave to ease on Easter Sunday after amber alert lifted
CCLive! reader Mike McKie, who is on the spot at The Riverside, said, as per the Guardian: “I’m a neighbour of the ground. There has been a temporary scaffolding erected a couple of weeks ago build to hang sight screens for the early season pitches which are extremely close to the pavilion (the permanent solutions can’t cover pitches to such short boundaries).
"That scaffolding structure has completely blown over. Literally. My guess is- with current wind and Easter Sunday - it will be difficult to get sight screens in place for any play today at all.
“Are they permitted to move to a different pitch? I doubt it.”
Storm Dave has led to widespread disruption to road and rail travel, with multiple flood warnings still in place in some parts of the UK.
Two yellow wind alerts remain in place until noon for parts of northern England and Scotland, while a third alert for Wales lifted at 7am.
As of Sunday morning, there were four coastal flood warnings and 32 flood alerts across England and eight coastal flood alerts in Wales. In Scotland, 12 flood warnings and eight flood alerts remained in place.