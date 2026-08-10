Moment 'dust devil' tornado careers through Greenwich Park sending picnickers running
The dusty vortex of air was captured careering into picnickers, who were sent running from the dust cloud
The moment a 'mini-tornado' was captured careering through Greenwich Park has been caught on camera, sending picnic blankets flying.
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The phenomenon, more casually known as a 'dust devil', was caught on video tearing through the south London park on Sunday as locals and tourists alike enjoyed the sunshine.
Materialising out of thin air, the wind tunnel gathered dust and leaves as it travelled across the lower plane of the Royal Park following weeks of dry weather.
Gathering momentum, the dust vortex is then seen careering into picnickers, who are sent running as they're engulfed in a cloud of dust and debris.
It comes as the Met Office issued a rare extreme heat warning, with temperatures forecast to exceed 36 degrees during the fifth heatwave of the year later this week.
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Formally known as a 'willy willy', the wind vortex is far less powerful than a full-size tornado.
This upward spiralling vortex of air often varies in height, according to the Met Office, with the tunnel in some instances extending more than 1,000ft into the air.
Usually several metres in diameter at the base, the tunnel often narrows in the middle before expanding again into the sky.
A phenomenon primarily seen in deserts and semi-arid areas, the extended period of warm weather - and impending fifth heatwave, prove the perfect conditions for such a weather event.
As part of optimum weather conditions, these vortex's occur where the ground is dry and high surface temperatures produce strong updrafts.
The clips gathered thousands of views online, with one commenter adding of the parched ground: "Next we’ll be seeing tumbleweeds"
A second added: "Dustbathing???? Serrusly????"
Another added: "My contact lenses have dried up just watching this."
Among the comments were other social media users describing the way in which they had witnessed the phenomenon recently across parts of London, with locations including Hyde Park and Tooting Bec.