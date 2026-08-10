The moment a 'mini-tornado' was captured careering through Greenwich Park has been caught on camera, sending picnic blankets flying.

The phenomenon, more casually known as a 'dust devil', was caught on video tearing through the south London park on Sunday as locals and tourists alike enjoyed the sunshine.

Materialising out of thin air, the wind tunnel gathered dust and leaves as it travelled across the lower plane of the Royal Park following weeks of dry weather.

Gathering momentum, the dust vortex is then seen careering into picnickers, who are sent running as they're engulfed in a cloud of dust and debris.

It comes as the Met Office issued a rare extreme heat warning, with temperatures forecast to exceed 36 degrees during the fifth heatwave of the year later this week.

Read more: More than 20 fire engines tackle heathland blaze after A31 vehicle fire spreads

Read more: Migrant dies trying to paraglide from Morocco to Ceuta - as fears grow of another surge