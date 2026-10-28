A zookeeper at a Dutch zoo has died days after being mauled in a leopard enclosure on Saturday, the safari park says.

The woman had a 40-year career at Beekse Bergen park and was looking after two Persian leopards at an indoor facility when she was attacked on Saturday.

The keeper suffered injuries to her head and neck and was given emergency surgery, but despite the best efforts of emergency workers, she was declared dead on Tuesday.

An independent investigation into the incident has been launched, the park confirmed in a statement.

Beekse Bergen, located in the south of the Netherlands, said the keeper started her career there at 17 and worked at the zoo on and off for four decades.

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