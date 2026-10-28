Dutch zookeeper with 40 years of experience dies after being mauled in leopard enclosure
The woman had a 40-year career at Beekse Bergen park and was looking after two Persian leopards at an indoor facility when she was attacked on Saturday.
Enjoy your favourite LBC shows with ad-free Catch Up, weekly competition entries and an exclusive newsletter. Subscribe to LBC Catch Up Plus from £4.99 a month
A zookeeper at a Dutch zoo has died days after being mauled in a leopard enclosure on Saturday, the safari park says.
Listen to this article
The woman had a 40-year career at Beekse Bergen park and was looking after two Persian leopards at an indoor facility when she was attacked on Saturday.
The keeper suffered injuries to her head and neck and was given emergency surgery, but despite the best efforts of emergency workers, she was declared dead on Tuesday.
An independent investigation into the incident has been launched, the park confirmed in a statement.
Beekse Bergen, located in the south of the Netherlands, said the keeper started her career there at 17 and worked at the zoo on and off for four decades.
Read more: Tiger that mauled man to death back on show as visitors return to re-opened Yorkshire Wildlife Park
Read more: Man killed by tiger may have had medical records inappropriately accessed as NHS trust launches investigation
The statement said: "Her passing has deeply affected us all, and our hearts go out to her family, friends, and loved ones.
“At this moment, our primary focus is on supporting her family and her colleagues.”
The two leopards are typically kept away from staff, but had been brought indoors due to the weather conditions.
It has not been confirmed exactly what happened inside the enclosure, as it does not have CCTV cameras inside.
Dutch local news outlet NL Times said that despite her injuries, she managed to notify her colleagues through her walkie-talkie.
She was then transported to hospital in a helicopter in a critical condition.
A spokesperson for the zoo told Omroep Brabant, a local media outlet, that the leopards were behaving naturally and they would not be put down, adding: "They are, and remain, predators."
The zoo has said it will build a memorial location for guests and staff members to pay tribute.