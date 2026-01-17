The wait time for a learner driver to secure a test slot remains at an all-time high of 22 weeks, with the DVSA not expecting to reach its seven-week waiting time until the end of 2027.

Factors influencing these delays include the ongoing impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, a shortage of driving test examiners, and rise of bots being utilised by third-party providers to make money off test slots.

And, one of the biggest casualties of these wait times is Gen Z, the newest cohort of learners. For them, driving is a rite of passage, and gives them newfound independence: be that commuting to a job or taking a day trip with their friends.

And despite these delays posing a challenge for Gen Z, they’re still eager to get on the road. In fact, Veygo found 21% of learner drivers have booked their driving test as soon as they started lessons, evidencing them wanting to get their independence as soon as possible.

More concerningly, it's not only their independence that they’re missing out on. The DVSA wait times are also having an impact on their job prospects and salary, with being able to drive a prerequisite for many careers.

Adults who pass their test before turning 21 earn £10,000 more a year on average than non-drivers. The study of 2,000 UK adult drivers found that non-drivers earn just under £21,000 a year on average, compared with almost £32,000 for those who passed their test before 21.

Learning to drive early can also unlock career opportunities. Nearly a quarter of drivers say they wouldn’t be able to do their current job without a full driving licence, while two-fifths of non-drivers admit they have missed out on at least one job because they can’t drive.

The DVSA has acknowledged the scale of the problem and set out a seven-point plan aimed at reducing waiting times, including recruiting more examiners and tackling test slot abuse. These steps are welcome, but for a generation facing years-long delays, they are not yet enough.

Until waiting times are brought down to manageable levels, the system will continue to hold them back. Driving should be a pathway to independence and opportunity, not another barrier stacked against those just starting out. If we want young people to thrive, restoring timely access to driving tests must be treated as an economic priority, not a logistical afterthought.

Ian Edwards is a young driver expert at Veygo by Admiral

