The government has confirmed a tweak to the usual schedule of benefit payments, which will see many receive money sooner than usual.

The bank holiday this Monday has meant that those set to be paid on August 25 will now get their amount before the long weekend, which will provide a welcome boost for many.

The Department for Work and Pensions tweeted: “If you are due to be paid on 25 August, you will be paid on 22 August

“Please contact us straight away if there is a problem with your payment.”