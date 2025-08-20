DWP confirms early payment of benefits this week
The government has confirmed a tweak to the usual schedule of benefit payments, which will see many receive money sooner than usual.
The bank holiday this Monday has meant that those set to be paid on August 25 will now get their amount before the long weekend, which will provide a welcome boost for many.
The Department for Work and Pensions tweeted: “If you are due to be paid on 25 August, you will be paid on 22 August
“Please contact us straight away if there is a problem with your payment.”
In addition, Jobcentre Plus offices will be open on Friday but closed on Monday.
It was announced this week that the number of people claiming Universal Credit has hit a record high of eight million.
Around four in five people on Universal Credit are British and Irish nationals or those who live or work in the UK without any immigration restrictions.
Prime minister Sir Keir Starmer has said that this figure is still too high.
How often are benefits paid?
According to what the government says, this is how often benefits should be received.
- Attendance Allowance: Usually every four weeks,
- Carer’s Allowance: Weekly in advance or every four weeks,
- Child Benefit: Usually every four weeks - or weekly if you’re a single parent or you or your partner get certain benefits,
- Disability Living Allowance: Usually every four weeks,
- Employment and Support Allowance Usually every two weeks,
- Income Support: Usually every two weeks,
- Jobseeker’s Allowance: Usually every two weeks,
- Maternity Allowance: Every two or four weeks,
- Pension Credit: Usually every four weeks,
- Personal Independence Payment: Usually every four weeks,
- State Pension: Usually every four weeks,
- Universal Credit: Every month