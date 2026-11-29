Extra staff will be deployed to operate helplines as pension and benefits systems remain offline after an attempted hack, the Government has said.

“Regular benefit and pension payments continue to be paid as normal, but we know some of our customers may have urgent questions, which is why we will tomorrow be deploying extra staff on our telephone lines,” a DWP spokesperson said in a statement.

The DWP announced on Sunday evening that more staff will be assigned to telephone lines on Monday to deal with “urgent questions” from customers.

Those services were still offline on Sunday, more than 48 hours after the attempt to gain unauthorised access to department systems was detected.

The Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) confirmed on Saturday that it had been the target of a deliberate attack earlier in the week, prompting it to take some services offline as a precaution.

“We are determined to do all we can to give people the support they need.”

The spokesperson said investigations into the attack are ongoing, with DWP cyber experts working alongside the National Cyber Security Centre and Government Cyber Co-ordination Centre.

“We are working to understand the nature and impact of the attack and to bring services back online as safely as possible, while minimising disruption for customers,” they added.

The attempted hack is not thought to have compromised any personal details, and pensions and benefits payments have continued as normal.

Education Secretary Lucy Powell warned earlier on Sunday that Government services could face further cyber attacks.

She told Sky News: “What is happening is going to happen potentially more frequently.

“And what we’ve got to make sure is that we’ve got the systems in place to deal with them very quickly, and that we protect our data, we protect our systems, and we are resilient, which is what we’re doing.”

She also said the Government was putting more resources into cybersecurity.

Downing Street has previously said there is no evidence a “malicious actor” had targeted other Government departments.

The breach is the latest in a series of cybersecurity incidents to hit the UK.

Earlier this month, a number of UK meat suppliers said their fridges heated up overnight as they were affected by hacks targeting software used by supermarkets across Europe.

In recent weeks, fashion retailers Next and Asos have flagged incidents that saw unauthorised access gained to some data.