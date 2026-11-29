Some pensions and benefits services remain offline more than 48 hours after the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) was targeted by a cyber attack.

A spokesperson said the DWP was working alongside experts from the National Cyber Security Centre and the Government Cyber Co-ordination Centre to understand what had happened.

.Officials said there was no evidence of any personal details being compromised, and pensions and benefit payments continued to be made as normal.

On Saturday, the DWP confirmed it had been the subject of a deliberate attack, saying it had experienced “an attempt to gain unauthorised access to our systems”

Services including state pension, universal credit and personal independence payment portals were taken offline as a precaution following the incident detected on Thursday night.

A Government source said investigations were ongoing into who was behind the attack.

Downing Street said on Friday there was no evidence a “malicious actor” had targeted other Government departments.

Work and Pensions Secretary Pat McFadden sought to calm fears that payments may have been disrupted, telling reporters he understood people’s “concern and distress” if they did not receive money they were expecting on Friday.

He said: “We don’t believe any delays like that are to do with this cyber attack.

“Payments are cleared several days in advance, so they shouldn’t have been affected by this.

“And this is a system, remember, that pays out two and a half million payments every day, and in the course of doing that, there’s always a small number that don’t go through for one reason or another.

“So I do understand the concern, but if anyone’s in that situation, contact the department as normal during working hours, and we will try to sort it out.”

The breach is the latest in a series of cybersecurity incidents to hit the UK.

Earlier this month, a number of UK meat suppliers said their fridges heated up overnight as they were affected by hacks targeting software used by supermarkets across Europe.

In recent weeks, fashion retailers Next and Asos have both separately flagged incidents that saw unauthorised access gained to some data.

The UK’s data protection watchdog has said it is in contact with the DWP about the incident.

Shadow work and pensions secretary Helen Whately said: “This attack is extremely concerning and it must be treated with the utmost seriousness.

“Cybersecurity is vital to our national security. The Labour Government must do more to protect against increasingly frequent cyber attacks and ensure our systems are resilient to these threats.

“Attacks like these make it all the more important that we fund our defence properly, but Labour are failing to do that.”