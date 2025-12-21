Kamran Ahmed is one of six Palestine Action activists on hunger strike as they await trial on charges of criminal damage, aggravated burglary and violent disorder at a factory for Elbit Systems and in relation to a break-in at RAF Brize Norton.

The Palestine Action activists who have been on hunger strike for months while awaiting trial are dying, according to a doctor.

Four of the group are accused of playing roles in the break-in to an Israeli-linked defence firm in 2024 and are due to go on trial in May next year at the earliest.

In a recent telephone interview with the Times, Ahmed said: “Every day I’m scared that potentially I might die.

“I’ve been getting chest pains regularly … There have been times where I felt like I’m getting tasered — my body’s vibrating or shaking. I’ll basically lose control of my feelings.

“I’ve been scared since the seventh day when my blood sugars dropped. The nurse said, ‘I’m scared you’re not going to wake up [when you go to sleep]. Please eat something.’”

Read More: Palestine Action activists ‘likely to die in prison’ amid hunger strike, lawyers warn

Read More: Labour donor Dale Vince slammed for linking Bondi beach massacre to Israel's actions in Gaza