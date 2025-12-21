Dying is worth it, Palestine Action hunger striker says
Kamran Ahmed, 28, has already been admitted to hospital twice during the strike
Kamran Ahmed is one of six Palestine Action activists on hunger strike as they await trial on charges of criminal damage, aggravated burglary and violent disorder at a factory for Elbit Systems and in relation to a break-in at RAF Brize Norton.
The Palestine Action activists who have been on hunger strike for months while awaiting trial are dying, according to a doctor.
Four of the group are accused of playing roles in the break-in to an Israeli-linked defence firm in 2024 and are due to go on trial in May next year at the earliest.
In a recent telephone interview with the Times, Ahmed said: “Every day I’m scared that potentially I might die.
“I’ve been getting chest pains regularly … There have been times where I felt like I’m getting tasered — my body’s vibrating or shaking. I’ll basically lose control of my feelings.
“I’ve been scared since the seventh day when my blood sugars dropped. The nurse said, ‘I’m scared you’re not going to wake up [when you go to sleep]. Please eat something.’”
Dr James Smith, an emergency physician who is a lecturer at University College London, said the group need specialist medical help, as politicians have urged the government to intervene.
The government has refused to negotiate with the strikers’ legal team but denies allegations that the six were being mistreated and has restricted access to basic healthcare, as claimed by supporters.
Ahmed has reportedly dropped from 75kg to 60kg in weight. His last meal was on November 8.
Any time food is brought to his cell he rejects it, telling prison staff to log his refusal. He only drinks water with salt, which is needed to maintain essential electrolytes, prevent dehydration and stabilise blood pressure.
Ahmed acknowledged the pain he was causing his loved ones but said he remains committed, insisting that the hunger strikes had raised awareness of the prisoners’ cause and injected a “breath of fresh air” into the pro-Palestine movement.
“I understand it’s going to be difficult for everyone to watch me go through the situation. When I think about my friends and family … it’s difficult to push those thoughts aside,” he said.
“But I think it’s necessary to achieve what the world should really look like.”