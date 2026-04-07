There were 147 e-scooter fires last year, representing a 20% jump from 123 in 2024.

Online marketplace warning as e-bike and e-scooter fires reach new high. Picture: Alamy

By Ella Bennett

E-bike and e-scooter fires reached a record high last year, an investigation has found, leading to riders being warned about online marketplaces.

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Fire brigade figures show 432 e-bike blazes were recorded across the UK in 2025. That is up 38% from 313 the previous year, and is more than five times higher than the 84 in 2021. There were 147 e-scooter fires last year, representing a 20% jump from 123 in 2024. In 2021, the figure was 88. E-bike and e-scooter fires are often caused by the failure of batteries, conversion kits or chargers. These products bought from online marketplaces are at greater risk of malfunctioning than those sold by established retailers because they are not subjected to the same level of regulation. Read more: Couple appear in court after boy, 13, dies in car, bike and scooter crash Read more: Hero driver rams Land Rover into machete-wielding motorbike thief and chases him off

E-bike and e-scooter fires recorded in the UK. Picture: PA

Nick Bailey of BatteryIQ, which provides a system to monitor the safety of e-bike batteries, said the e-bikes and e-scooters involved in fires are “always cut-price products sold through online marketplaces with lax quality control”. He added: “There’s also a growing black market in DIY and counterfeit batteries, particularly for delivery riders, built using battery cells reclaimed from used disposable vapes. “I wouldn’t keep a battery in my home without continuous monitoring – regardless of what the manufacturer’s sticker says.” Freedom of Information requests were sent to all 49 fire brigades in the UK, asking for the number of e-bike and e-scooter fires they recorded each year between 2021 and 2025. Thirty-seven brigades provided comparable data. London Fire Brigade (LFB) recorded by far the most e-bike and e-scooter fires last year, with 171 and 35 respectively. Nottinghamshire had the highest number of e-bike fires (30) outside the capital, followed by Greater Manchester (13). Avon Fire and Rescue Service had the next highest amount (10). Greater Manchester had the most e-scooter blazes (13) outside London, ahead of Avon Fire and Rescue Service (10). Fires involving lithium batteries used for e-bikes and e-scooters can spread rapidly and produce toxic vapour.

A fire caused by an E-bike in Woolwich. Picture: PA

Eden Abera Siem, 30, died in hospital after being rescued by firefighters when a blaze, which investigators found was probably caused by the failure of a charging e-bike battery, broke out at her home on Lordship Lane, Wood Green, north London on June 21 last year. It was the fourth fatal e-bike fire recorded in the capital. Lesley Rudd, chief executive of charity Electrical Safety First, said the issue of fires caused by substandard e-bike and e-scooter batteries is “swiftly becoming a runaway train that needs to be stopped”. She continued: “Poorly made batteries and accessories, often sold via under-regulated online marketplaces, are of huge concern, and are a major route through which dangerous devices are entering people’s homes. “Without strong and enforceable changes, lives are at serious risk and further loss of life is, sadly, inevitable.” Last week, the Government published three consultations setting out plans to boost product safety in the UK, which include online marketplaces being legally required to “prevent, identify and remove dangerous products being sold via their platforms”. Spencer Sutcliff, deputy commissioner of LFB, said the brigade is “extremely concerned around the issue of e-bike and e-scooter fires, and the devastating impact these fires can have on lives and livelihoods”. He added that its firefighters “continue to be called out to a worrying amount” of the incidents.