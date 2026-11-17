A teenager who knocked down and killed an 86-year-old great-grandmother while riding an illegal e-bike has had his prison sentence increased.

Stokoe, now 20, was sentenced to six years and nine months detention after he admitted causing death by dangerous driving.

Great-grandmother Gloria Stephenson, who had been fit and active, was on a zebra crossing when she was mown down by Billy Stokoe, who was under the influence of cannabis, riding a defective Sur-Ron bike in Sunderland on May 16 last year.

His sentence was referred to the Court of Appeal on behalf of Solicitor General Andy Slaughter, with lawyers on his behalf saying the term was “unduly lenient”.

Ms Dhadda said Stokoe “was performing an obviously highly dangerous manoeuvre” by riding the e-bike, which had only one working brake, with one hand.

Suki Dhadda, for the Solicitor General, told the court that “whatever sentence is imposed it cannot reflect the loss of a life”.

At the end of a hearing on Tuesday, three judges quashed the original sentence and replaced it with one of eight years and six months detention.

The barrister said that the sentencing judge either used the wrong starting point for the sentence, did not increase the sentence enough because of the aggravating elements of the crime, “or gave too much weight to the mitigation”, making the sentence unduly lenient.

Newcastle Crown Court previously heard that dashcam footage showed Stokoe did not slow down or try to avoid Mrs Stephenson, who was walking her daughter’s dog and trying to complete her 10,000 steps a day when she was fatally injured on the crossing.

He was thrown off the bike but did not stop at the scene, instead riding off to change his clothes and hide the machine at a friend’s house before handing himself in at a police station just over an hour later.

Stokoe appeared at Tuesday’s hearing from HMP Deerbolt, wearing a blue top.

Helen Towers, representing Stokoe, said the 20-year-old was “glued to his phone” as he was riding the bike.

The barrister said that Stokoe’s deliberate behaviour “was the use of the phone in the hand that could operate the brake”, rather than there being several different actions.

Ms Towers said he was a “particularly immature” 18-year-old at the time of the offence.

The barrister said the sentencing judge did not make a “gross error”, adding: “He was in our submission best placed to mitigate the sentence and apply the relevant mitigation.”

Lord Justice Stuart-Smith, sitting with Mrs Justice Farbey and Judge Mark Lucraft KC, said there should have been an “significant” uplift to the starting point of the sentence.

The judge said Ms Stephenson was described as a “force of nature by her family”.

Lord Justice Stuart-Smith said: “It is right that we should say at the outset that we have not forgotten at any stage… At the heart of the case is a devastating personal tragedy that has ripped apart the lives of those who loved her.”

After the decision, Attorney General Ellie Reeves said: “Gloria Stephenson was a treasured mother and grandmother who was tragically killed by Billy Stokoe’s reckless actions. Riding an illegal e-bike while under the influence of drugs put the lives of everyone around him at risk.

“I welcome the Court of Appeal’s decision to increase his sentence, demonstrating that those who ride or drive dangerously will face tough consequences for the harm and devastating loss they cause.

“My thoughts remain with Mrs Stephenson’s family and loved ones at this difficult time. While no sentence can undo their loss, I hope this outcome brings them some sense of justice.”