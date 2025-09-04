People riding Lime Bikes in Central London around Oxford Circus. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Padgett

Red lights are regularly ignored by rental e-bikes putting "lives at risk", a new study has revealed.

A fifth of e-bike riders, e-scooter riders and cyclists routinely disregard red lights. Researchers looked into more than 7,500 cyclists, 11,000 pedestrians and 26,000 cars along busy streets in London, Manchester and Glasgow. Rental e-bikes were the worst for breaking traffic laws, with 25 per cent observed ignoring traffic lights. A staggering 50 per cent of bike and scooter riders did not stop at Oxford Circus, London. Riders can be fined £50 for ignoring red lights. If they are convicted of dangerous cycling in court, they can be fined up to £2,500. Read More: 17 injured after 'bus crashes into pedestrians' during rush hour outside central London railway station

Eight per cent of drivers were reported as distracted at red lights. They were seen using their phones, eating, drinking, smoking and vaping. Bryn Brooker, head of road safety at Nextbase, the camera company that commissioned the study, told The Times: "It’s clear too many of us are treating simple traffic laws as optional, with a total lack of respect for the rules that are there to make the roads safer for everyone. "People may say it’s a victimless crime, one that shaves a few seconds off your commute, but it puts pedestrians’, cyclists’ and other road users’ lives at risk every day." Rod Dennis, the RAC road safety spokesman, said: "Given red traffic lights are one of, if not the most important of all signals, it’s disturbing to see so many road users ignoring them. "By running a red light, you’re putting yourself and others into huge danger and the potential consequences mean it’s never worth it. They’re there to keep everyone safe, so all road users should obey them at all times."

