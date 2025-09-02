E. coli in River Trent reaches 'shocking' levels as campaigners brand pollution 'a danger to public health'. Picture: LBC

By Luke Shannahan

LBC has gained exclusive access to ongoing water quality testing, with data revealing 'shocking' numbers of bacteria downstream of a storm overflow on the Trent.

"I was shocked how clearly there was such a change in that kind of above and below. "It's a very significant jump, something that you would have to attribute to something. It couldn't just be environment." "If you were to bathe in the water, or fall in, you're looking at vomiting, diarrhoea, gastroenteritis." E. coli infections can be more serious, sometimes leading to kidney failure, sepsis, blood clots, and even death.

“If you were to bathe in the water, or fall in, you're looking at vomiting, diarrhoea, gastroenteritis.” E. coli infections can be more serious, sometimes leading to kidney failure, sepsis, blood clots, and even death. John Anderson from the Burton Trent Partnership went out with LBC to take the water samples. He says: “The results are shocking, nothing other than shocking. The water quality above the outlet is not great, but below it is absolutely dreadful. There's only one place that all those extra coliforms and E Coli are coming from and that is out of that overflow. “So we'll be doing more tests in the same location and tests in other places as well. But as a first test result, I think the only word is shocking and I'm going to keep saying the word because it is shocking to think that that is the way that we treat our environment, the way that we treat our river.” River users, including a local canoe club, have reported cases of people falling ill after spending time on or around the Trent. There have also been reports of dogs being unwell after swimming in the river.

The Trent is home to various fish species such as salmon, eels, and trout. It also supports other river creatures like otters, frogs and kingfishers. There are fears among campaigners and conservationists that these animals could be at risk from pollution, after sturgeon and burbot have both become extinct in the Trent. These were the results of the testing: E. coli Upstream: Would be rated “Good” for inland bathing, with 548 detected. Downstream: 36,600, more than 40 times over the acceptable threshold of 900. Intestinal enterococci Intestinal enterococci is a sign of faecal contamination. It can cause serious infection, including sepsis, endocarditis, and meningitis. Upstream: Would be rated “Excellent” for inland bathing, with 90 colony-forming units per 100ml of water detected. Downstream: 3,500, more than 10 times over the maximum acceptable limit of 330.

