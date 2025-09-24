Lloyds Banking Group has revealed another 49 bank branches will shut across the UK.

The high street lender said it will close the branches across its Lloyds Bank, Halifax and Bank of Scotland brands between January and October next year.

All staff impacted by the closures will be offered roles at another branch or part of the business, Lloyds said.

Cash access network Link said it was recommending 11 new banking hubs after the closure announcement.

It is the latest swathe of branches to be axed amid a switch towards online banking.

NatWest revealed last week it was closing 46 mobile branches across its NatWest and Royal Bank of Scotland brands, which are due to be shut in January.

A Lloyds Banking Group spokesperson said: “The way people are banking has changed, with over 21 million customers choosing our apps to manage their money.

“We’re providing more choice than ever before, bringing together the best in digital convenience with our people.

“Alongside our app, our customers can use any Lloyds, Halifax or Bank of Scotland branch, the Post Office or banking hubs for their everyday banking, and deposit cash at over 30,000 PayPoint locations.”

The group will close 26 Lloyds branches, 10 Halifax and 13 Bank of Scotland sites as part of the latest announcement.

It will be left with 705 branches – 359 Lloyds, 269 Halifax and 77 Bank of Scotland.