Lloyds Banking Group says it is investigating after reports that some customers using Bank of Scotland, Lloyds and Halifax apps were able to see other users’ transactions on their accounts.

One woman told the Press Association of her shock to find that she was “looking at someone else’s life” when she logged into her banking app.

The bank has apologised to customers and said it is looking into what happened.

A Lloyds Banking Group spokesperson said: “We’re sorry that some customers experienced an issue viewing transactions in the app for a short time this morning.

“The issue was quickly resolved and we’re looking into what happened.”

Do you use the Lloyds, Bank of Scotland or Halifax apps? People have been messsaging me this morning of being shown other peoples transactions. I want to see how widespread this is. Has it happened to you. If so a) What are you seeing? Which app.b) If it is someone elses… — Martin Lewis (@MartinSLewis) March 12, 2026

A woman from Edinburgh, who is a customer of the banking group, told PA: “I logged into my banking app this morning expecting to check my balance, and instead I was looking at someone else’s life.

“There were direct debits I don’t recognise, cash withdrawals I didn’t make, contactless payments at places I’ve never been, and even a salary payment that clearly wasn’t mine.

“My first thought was that someone had hacked into my account or cloned my card – I was really scared.

“Seeing unfamiliar transactions is shocking at the best of times, but it was made far worse by the fact that I’ve just moved a large sum of money into the account from my mum’s estate.

“It was really worrying to see that level of personal financial detail appear in my account, and it’s left me wondering how something like this could happen and whether my own information is secure?

“It is incredibly unsettling to feel that you can’t trust what you’re seeing in your own banking app.”

Meanwhile, a woman told BBC Scotland News she was able to see the accounts of six different users on the Bank of Scotland app, including some national insurance numbers, over a 20-minute period.

Those included transactions from a pub in Newcastle, benefit payments from the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP), and wage payments from a company based in England, the BBC reported.

Some people have also said they saw transactions made by other people, such as supermarket payments and direct debits.

Posting on X, consumer champion Martin Lewis said “people have been messaging me this morning of being shown other people’s transactions”.

Several people posted in response that they had seen details of transactions they did not recognise, before the app reverted to their own transactions.

Monitoring website Downdetector also showed a spike in reports on Thursday morning involving Lloyds and Halifax.