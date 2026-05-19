Electronics retailer Currys said it has beaten profit guidance for the past year after “very solid” recent trading.

Shares in the company jumped in early trading on Tuesday as a result.

Departing boss Alex Baldock said the retailer “finished a good year well” following strong performances in the UK and Ireland and in its Nordics region.

Currys told shareholders that group like-for-like sales grew by 4% over the year to May 2, compared with a year earlier.

Meanwhile, pre-tax profits lifted by 18% to £191 million.

It had previously indicated it would report profits of between £180 million and £190 million for the year.

It said its UK operations have been boosted by growing demand for its services, its business-to-business operations and new categories.

Currys also reported 18% growth in subscribers across its iD Mobile business.

In the Nordics, the group grew market share on the back of stronger performance from kitchen products and new areas such as computing components.

Mr Baldock said: “Recent trading has been very solid; we’ve not yet seen an impact from the Middle East conflict, and our energy costs are well hedged for the coming year.

“This performance, combined with our strong balance sheet, means we are well positioned to navigate any market volatility ahead, tap into exciting growth opportunities and continue returning capital to shareholders.

“As always, my thanks go to the thousands of capable and committed colleagues who continue to build an ever-stronger Currys, and who help customers enjoy amazing technology every day.”

The update comes two months after Mr Baldock revealed plans to leave the company after eight years in the top job.

He will take over as the chief executive of healthcare and beauty chain Boots later this year.

Currys said its process to appoint a new group chief executive is currently “progressing well”.

Shares in Currys were 9.9% higher at 138.9p in early trading.