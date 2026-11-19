The boss of Anthropic has said he co-founded the AI tech giant “for the benefit of humankind” as the firm made its record-smashing stock market debut on Wall Street with a 1.5 trillion dollar (£1.1 trillion) valuation.

Chief executive Dario Amodei said ahead of ringing the bell in New York City to signal trading has begun that he and his co-founders – including sister and Anthropic president Daniela Amodei – wanted to create technology that could help cure diseases and make scientific breakthroughs.

He said: “We believe that the most powerful technology of our time should be built for the benefit of humankind.”

He and his sister lost their father to a disease that “just a few years later, became curable”, he said, adding that their vision was for AI to help provide intelligence that could, among other uses, speed up medical advances.

“Sufficiently powerful AI could compress a century of scientific and medical progress into a decade,” he said.

But he added: “We’ve always been honest that this technology has very real risks.”

With the right choices, these risks “are avoidable and we can avoid them”, he said.

Ms Daniela Amodei also addressed criticisms of AI, saying to those who are critical of the tech: “This technology needs you”.

“Not your trust, not your use, but your voice. The end of the story isn’t written yet.

“Intelligence is now something humans can build.”

Anthropic’s IPO is the biggest stock market debut of all time, eclipsing Elon Musk’s bumper SpaceX float in June.

The maker of the Claude artificial intelligence (AI) tool priced its shares at 83 dollars (£62.52) each, having originally set a level of 70 to 78 dollars (£53 and £59).

While the shares were admitted to the market for trading at 2.30pm UK time, it will take some time for official trading of the stock to kick off following an auction process to smooth out volatility.

With 980 million shares sold under the offering, which is more than the 825 million initially expected, it is raising 81 billion dollars (£61 billion).

Anthropic’s total fundraising will be boosted further by plans to raise 26 billion dollars (£19.6 billion) in a private placement from the likes of Nvidia, Microsoft and Google.

Daniela Amodei, co-founder and president of Anthropic, speaks during the opening bell ceremony at Nasdaq MarketSite as part of the firm’s IPO (Seth Wenig/AP)

All in, the fundraising of 107 billion dollars (£80.6 billon) will smash the comparable previous 86 billion dollar (£64.8 billion) record set by SpaceX.

Shares in Anthropic begin trading later on the Nasdaq in the US, under the ticker ANT.

Susannah Streeter, chief investment strategist at the Wealth Club, said: “The swell of enthusiasm around Anthropic’s stock market debut is creating a rising tide of optimism towards big tech.

“With the IPO reportedly up to 10 times oversubscribed and the offer price coming in at 83 dollars, above initial expectations, demand appears to be running hot.

“The Nasdaq is set for a strong start to trading, with appetite seemingly returning for US technology giants.

“Even beleaguered chip giant Nvidia looks set to claw back some ground.”

Dario Amodei, co-founder and chief executive of Anthropic, speaks during the opening bell ceremony at Nasdaq MarketSite as part of the firm’s IPO (Seth Wenig/AP)

But worries over the AI bubble bursting remain at the fore, with mammoth valuations of AI firms leading many to worry of a sharp correction on the horizon.

Ms Streeter added: “For now, investors are being pulled in two directions.

“The prospect of an AI windfall is fuelling a fresh rush into US technology stocks, but the enormous sums being committed to the race, alongside intensifying geopolitical tensions, are a reminder that this is far from a one-way bet.

“Anthropic may be giving the market a fresh shot of adrenaline, but it hasn’t made the underlying risks disappear.”

In its IPO prospectus, Anthropic said it believes AI is “one of the most consequential technologies in human history”, with the potential to “improve the quality of human life” in a number of ways.

This includes accelerating scientific innovation and “potentially curing diseases that have plagued humanity for millennia, including cancer, Alzheimer’s disease, heart disease, rare genetic diseases and the major infectious diseases”, according to the document.

But it also highlighted the risks associated with the technology, acknowledging narratives surrounding the “potential adverse societal impacts of AI, including that AI may displace or eliminate jobs, may be misused or otherwise cause harm, and may pose catastrophic or existential risks to humanity”.