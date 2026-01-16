Some home buyers could be seeing the biggest choice of properties for sale in a new year period since at least 2018, according to analysis by a website.

However, the analysis, from Zoopla, also found that many properties are not “brand new” to the market, with a third (33%) having been previously listed in 2025.

Zoopla said 2026 started with the average estate agent having 32 homes for sale – the highest level in early January in its research going back to 2018.

The website looked at the number of homes for sale and listed for sale between December 26 and January 11 each year.

The growth in the number of homes for sale compared with a year ago is strongest in London and the South East of England, Zoopla said. It added that regions in southern England were particularly affected by uncertainty in the run-up to the autumn budget.

While more supply is boosting choice for home buyers, it is also keeping price inflation in check across southern England, the website said.

Richard Donnell, executive director at Zoopla, said: “After a sluggish end to 2025 it is positive to see a strong rebound in buyer demand over the first weeks of the year across all parts of the country. Growing numbers of homes for sale is evidence of a strong underlying appetite to move home for many households.

“Market conditions vary widely across the UK, and sellers looking to move home in 2026 need to take this into account when planning their home move.

“Across much of southern England, there is a much greater choice of homes for sale. Buyers are price-sensitive and have more choice, so achieving the best result depends on setting a competitive asking price and attracting early interest.

“Homes priced too high often take longer to sell and at the risk of achieving a lower price. It is important that homeowners price carefully and seek the advice of agents to plan the right strategy for their home sale.

“Across the rest of the country there is a degree of scarcity, but sellers need to remain realistic over pricing. The market is stable rather than booming.

“Buyers are active but careful, which means pricing correctly from the outset is crucial. Homes that are well-presented and realistically priced continue to sell, while those priced optimistically will take longer and may need price reductions to attract interest.”