Decathlon is offering a cash refund for used tents this summer in an effort to stop festival-goers from abandoning them.

The retailer is updating its Tent Pledge to allow customers to return its own-brand Quechua models after an event and claim up to 50% of the original value in cash, depending on the tent’s condition.

Alternatively, customers can claim up to 100% of the value in the form of a gift card.

The offer runs until September 6 and customers need to be a Decathlon member at the time of return.

UK festivals generate approximately 25,800 tonnes of waste every year, figures suggest.

More than half of festival-goers (52%) admit viewing their tent as a disposable item, with up to 250,000 being abandoned in fields after events, a survey for Decathlon found.

The firm said it hoped the pledge would “shift consumer behaviour at scale” and reduce the volume of tents ending up in landfill.

Tents returned in good condition will be assessed, cleaned and re-sold through Decathlon’s Second Life programme.

Chris Allen, sustainability leader at Decathlon UK, said: “What started as a small-scale initiative has become an important part of how we approach camping and festivals more broadly – encouraging customers to return used equipment, keep valuable materials in circulation, and give more products a second chapter through our Second Life programme.

“This year, we’re helping customers’ pockets as well as our planet. With our new one-hour bank transfer service, we’re providing the flexibility and value needed to turn unused gear into new adventures.”

Broadcaster Edith Bowman, who is supporting the campaign, said: “From festival fields to family camping trips, great gear should be used and enjoyed again and again.

“Decathlon’s Tent Pledge makes it easy for people to pass tents on, give them a second life, and help keep the spirit of adventure going long after the weekend ends.”