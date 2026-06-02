A dolphin, a fox, a butterfly, an owl, a bumblebee and a shark are among the animals that could appear on Bank of England banknotes, eventually replacing historical figures.

The Bank of England wants people to give their views on a selection of wildlife, native to the UK, that will appear on the next series of banknotes, in a consultation launched on Wednesday.

Working with a panel of wildlife experts, the Bank has produced a shortlist of animals that could become the central image on the £5, £10, £20 and £50 notes.

The Bank of England will announce the outcome of its consultation by the end of 2026 (Bank of England/PA)

The list has been grouped into three categories, covering a variety of species and environments.

Each banknote will feature a different animal. People are being asked to select up to two examples from each category in the consultation, which runs until 11.59pm on July 3.

The Bank said that only the animals on the shortlist can feature as the central images on the new series and it is not seeking alternative nominations.

The Bank said in July last year that work would start on designing the next series of banknotes, with a goal of increasing counterfeit resilience.

(Bank of England/PA)

In March 2026, the Bank announced that nature had been chosen as the theme for the next series of banknotes. The topic received the highest proportion of nominations in last year’s consultation, as well as support in focus groups.

Much of the feedback received by the Bank referred to wildlife that is native to the UK.

It said that each banknote denomination will need to be easy to tell apart.

It is important that there are four distinct animals across the four denominations and that they are able to represent different environments from across the UK, the Bank said.

Given this, the Bank said it may not necessarily choose the four animals that receive the highest number of responses.

The central images will also feature additional elements from wildlife and nature.

Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey will make the final decision, taking into account feedback from the public.

Some of the wildlife that could feature on the next banknotes, including Atlantic salmon, basking shark and common frog (Bank of England/PA)

The Bank said it wants to hear views in particular from residents of the UK and British citizens living abroad. They can be submitted via the Bank’s website or by post.

The Bank will announce the outcome of its consultation by the end of 2026.

It will be a number of years before the next series is launched, with a detailed, multi-year process needed to design, test and print the banknotes, the Bank said.

This will help ensure they are resilient, accessible and include the latest anti-counterfeiting technology.

Victoria Cleland, Bank of England chief cashier, said: “I very much hope the public will enjoy engaging in our consultation to choose the animals to feature on our next series of banknotes.

“The shortlisted animals demonstrate the rich variety of wildlife we have to celebrate in the UK.”

People will continue to see a human face as they take banknotes out of their wallets, even when animals are introduced into designs, as the next series will continue to include a portrait of the monarch.

Representation of the home nations will also be an important feature in the design, the Bank said.

Historical figures who have helped shape thought, innovation, leadership and values have been showcased on Bank of England banknotes since 1970.

The first of the current series of Bank of England banknotes has been in circulation since 2016 (Gareth Fuller/PA)

The first of the current series has been in circulation since 2016, when £5 banknotes featuring Sir Winston Churchill were issued.

The current series of banknotes in circulation also feature Jane Austen on the £10 banknote, JMW Turner on the £20 and Alan Turing on the £50.

The rise in payments technology such as contactless and mobile wallets has given people an increasing array of alternatives to banknotes and coins.

Cash remains the preferred payment method for about one in seven people and is used by many more, the Bank said.

It said the amount of cash in circulation has also continued to increase, reaching £91.5 billion at the end of February 2026.

– Mammals

Bottlenose dolphin

Brown hare

European hedgehog

Grey seal

Pine marten

Red fox

– Birds

Atlantic puffin

Barn owl

Common kingfisher

Eurasian curlew

Great spotted woodpecker

White-tailed eagle

– Amphibians, insects and fish

Atlantic salmon

Basking shark

Buff-tailed bumblebee

Common frog

Emperor dragonfly

Marsh fritillary butterfly