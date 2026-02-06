Food giant Danone has recalled several batches of Aptamil and Cow & Gate baby formula because of the possible presence of the toxin linked to the poisoning of children, the food safety watchdog has said.

The Food Standards Agency (FSA) has urged parents to check the products they have at home to ensure they are not contaminated with cereulide, which can cause stomach cramps and vomiting.

It comes after health chiefs confirmed there have been more than 30 reports of children with symptoms of toxin poisoning linked to recent recalls by Danone and Nestle.

⚠️ Danone is recalling several Aptamil and Cow & Gate infant formula and follow-on milk products because cereulide toxin may be present in some batches. For a full list of affected products and batch information, visit: https://t.co/iOxXPMr5xy pic.twitter.com/5b27oGATNk — Food Standards Agency (@foodgov) February 6, 2026

It emerged last week that the contamination originated from a shared, third-party ingredient supplier, which the companies have confirmed they are no longer using.

The latest recall issued by the FSA includes Aptamil 1 First Infant Milk; Aptamil 1 First Infant Milk Big Pack; Aptamil 1 First Infant Milk Hungry; Aptamil 1 First Infant Milk pre-measured tabs; Aptamil 2 Follow-on Milk; Aptamil 2 Follow-on Milk Big Pack; Aptamil 2 Follow-on Milk pre-measured tabs; Cow & Gate 1 First Infant Milk; Cow & Gate 1 First Infant Milk Big Pack; Cow & Gate 1 First Infant Milk Hungry, and Cow & Gate Anti Reflux.

These products are in addition to the batch of Aptamil First Infant Formula recalled by Danone on January 24.

More details on the batches affected can be found at food.gov.uk .

The latest recall is one of a number issued by both Nestle and Danone since the start of the year (Alamy/PA)

The FSA urged people with any affected products to stop using them, switch to an alternative and contact their GP or NHS 111 if their baby had already consumed the formula.

The watchdog’s chief executive Katie Pettifer said: “The affected batches are unlikely to still be on shop shelves but may be in your cupboard.

“If you have an affected batch, do not use it. You can return it to the store and exchange it for an unaffected batch.

“If you are feeding your baby one of the affected batches, stop using it and switch to an unaffected batch from the same brand or another brand. If your baby’s formula was prescribed, speak to a pharmacist or doctor before changing.”

In January, Nestle started a precautionary product recall of a number of batches of 12 SMA Infant Formula and Follow-On Formula products in the UK due to the possible presence of cereulide.

The FSA confirmed last week that the affected ingredient in SMA products was arachidonic acid (ARA) oil.

This plays an important role in infant development and is added to formula to ensure babies who are not breastfed receive it.

A fresh batch of Nestle formula, which was only distributed in Northern Ireland, was also added to a product recall on February 4.

On January 24, Danone recalled one batch of Aptamil First Infant Formula because of cereulide contamination.

Ms Pettifer said: “The risk of harm to children from cereulide contamination at these levels is low, but consuming it could cause symptoms such as vomiting and diarrhoea. If your baby has recently consumed an affected batch and you are concerned about symptoms, contact your GP or call NHS 111.”

Danone and Nestle have confirmed they are no longer using the affected supplier, and that Aptamil, Cow & Gate and SMA products now on sale do not contain the contaminated ingredient.

A spokesperson for Danone North Europe: “Danone never compromises on food safety, and we want to reassure all parents that we take this responsibility seriously.

“All our baby formulas are produced under strict food safety and quality standards and undergo rigorous checks before leaving our factories.”

They added that “low levels of cereulide” were detected in specific products, which have now been replaced.

Earlier this week, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said it and partner agencies had received 36 clinical reports of babies with symptoms consistent with toxin poisoning.

Some 24 were in England, seven in Scotland, three in Wales, one in Northern Ireland and one from the Crown Dependencies.

The FSA said it was working with the UKHSA, local authorities, the Department of Health and international food safety authorities as it responded to the global recall.