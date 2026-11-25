Bosses of big technology firms should have their pay linked to online safety – and UK laws need to be widened to make executives more personally liable for serious failures, a former employee of Facebook owner Meta has urged.

Kelly Stonelake – an ex-Meta executive turned whistleblower – has warned the booming AI sector risks amplifying the existing threats of online harm and child safety concerns already seen in social media.

She is calling on regulators to make big tech bosses more accountable by linking part of their pay to online safety outcomes.

And while the UK’s Online Safety Act puts individual senior managers at risk of prosecution, she said this was only in “limited cases” and needs to be enforced and widened.

Ms Stonelake said: “The consequences have to reach the decision makers, and they need to make irresponsible business practices prohibitively expensive.

“This requires meaningful fines and sanctions, yes, but also prison for executives who knowingly conceal harm, liability standards that are enforced, transparent and audited reporting, and executive pay tied to safety outcomes.

“We already expect this of people who run banks and drug companies, tech should be no exception.”

She added: “Executives are paid for growth, and they deliver growth. If part of that pay depended on safety, safety would get the same attention.

“When a tech company breaks the law, the public pays. Executives might decide differently if their own wealth and their own freedom were at stake. At the moment neither is.”

Ms Stonelake worked at Meta – which also owns Instagram and WhatsApp – for 15 years until 2024, when she was dismissed.

In the years since, she filed a lawsuit against her former employer, became a federal whistleblower and is now advocating for change and reform.

She put forward a proposal at Meta’s annual shareholder meeting in May for senior pay to be linked to child safety improvements, but the resolution was voted down by around 97% of investors.

Her comments come as more than 20 current and former executives from the UK operations of global tech giants have joined forces to alert over a worsening of attitudes towards compliance and safety in the laser-focused pursuit of growth.

In a report published by the non-profit group Inside Track, they warn regulators are being left “outgunned” and make a plea to the Government to give industry watchdogs greater resources and power against the increasing legal might and tactics of big tech.

With the help of expensive legal teams, they claim the industry is actively seeking to “avoid, circumvent and at times breach” UK law, with “catastrophic effects for privacy, child protection, addiction, hate speech… and the robustness of democracy”.

They allege that workers who speak out over safety concerns are often placed on human resources performance plans that can prevent their concerns being taken seriously and can lead to them being axed for under-performance or under regular redundancy programmes.

In August, Meta agreed an 18 billion US dollar (£13.5 billion) settlement with dozens of states across America to resolve lawsuits alleging Facebook and Instagram harmed children in what was seen as a landmark legal case.

But fines are increasingly seen by tech firms as a cost of doing business, the senior insiders claim.

The use of non-disclosure agreements (NDAs) – some of them lifelong – is also commonplace and prevents workers from speaking out, they say.

Dan Lambeth, public affairs lead at Inside Track, said: “Regulators can only act on what they can see, and at the moment apparently that is whatever the companies choose to show them.”