Fake shopping discounts should be banned in time for Black Friday next year, MPs have urged.

The Business, Innovation, Science and Trade Committee is calling for new rules and enforcement to identify and punish those costing UK consumers.

In a report published on Black Friday, the committee said it wants to see fake and misleading online sale tactics banned before the shopping event next year, with misleading prices, invented discounts and false recommended retail prices explicitly prohibited.

The report said: “British consumers are losing billions because misleading prices, online scams and unsafe products are not being adequately prevented or punished. These risks go up in the run-up to Black Friday.”

The committee wants to see enforcement intensified and penalties increased.

It said there should also be a single cross-government consumer protection plan within six months, with a named minister, targets and measurable results.

Misleading prices caused £10.6 billion of consumer detriment in the 12 months to May 2024, according to the National Centre for Social Research, the report said.

MPs said recommended retail prices are being abused and customers are also being drawn in by “drip pricing”, with charges being added later in the checkout journey.

The committee also highlighted pressure from “flash sales” and low stock alerts.

It also pointed to recent research from consumer group Which? indicating only around a fifth of discounts on Black Friday were cheaper during the 2025 sales period than at any other point in the year.

Its report said: “It is unacceptable that so many businesses indulge in fake and misleading pricing practices that cause billions of losses to UK consumers each year.

“Legislation must be improved to make it easier to identify and punish badly behaving retailers.”

It recommended: “The Government must add all forms of fake and misleading pricing, especially was/now pricing, to the list of banned practices in the Digital Markets, Competition and Consumers Act 2024.

“It should provide explicit guidance on what constitutes misleading behaviour to help enforcement agencies identify and punish rule-breaking businesses.

“The rules should come into effect in time for Black Friday 2027.”

Liam Byrne said British shoppers should be able to hunt for bargains without having to hunt for truth (PA)

The committee also said the impact of “dodgy offers” is worsened by the flourishing of outright scams online, highlighting fake reviews, authorised push payment (APP) fraud and the sale of illegal or unsafe products.

Report Fraud received more than 14,000 reports of online shopping fraud during the 2025 festive period, with consumer losses of £18.3 million in the three months to January 2026 alone, it added.

Committee chairman Liam Byrne said: “Black Friday is in danger of becoming Black ‘fraud day’.

“At a time when millions of families are counting every penny in the run-up to Christmas, British shoppers are being bombarded with fake discounts, false promises and fraudulent offers.

“Misleading pricing alone is estimated to cost consumers more than £10 billion a year.

“By Black Friday next year, we want fake discounts explicitly banned, tougher penalties for those who break the rules and proper protection for consumers, however they pay.

“Honest retailers deserve a level playing field and British shoppers should be able to hunt for a bargain without having to hunt for the truth.”

Sue Davies, Which? head of consumer protection policy, said: “Clearer rules on misleading pricing would reduce the legal hurdles regulators face and help create a level playing field for businesses that price honestly.”