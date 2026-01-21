More than 100,000 new jobs could be created under proposals for sweeping reforms to Scotland’s tax, energy and planning systems, one of the country’s top business leaders has said.

Sir Tom Hunter claimed plans laid out in his manifesto for the country could add up to £20.2 billion to the Scottish economy in the next five years.

He said Scotland has been held by back over-regulation and too much tax, describing the current business rate system as a “tax on success”.

As part of the calls in the Entrepreneurs Manifesto for Scotland, the Scottish Government is urged to ditch its income tax system and instead match the rest of the UK – a tax cut for middle and high earners.

The manifesto was released just months before the Holyrood election (Mike Boyd/PA)

Sir Tom called for a “bonfire of the quangos” and a “red tape tsar” in a move alongside government efficiency he said could add more than £2 billion to Scotland’s economy.

The manifesto also sets out proposals for a new centralised planning system to fast-track major developments.

Sir Tom says that the current system is too slow and bureaucratic and discourages investment.

He said nothing had changed despite the Government declaring a housing emergency.

The Hunter Foundation set out a number of business-friendly proposals (John Linton/PA(

The Scot said his pro-business proposals would reverse Scotland’s sluggish economic growth while increasing tax revenues for the Scottish Government, which could in turn be used to invest in better public services.

The manifesto also calls for urgent reform of business rates, including hospitality, leisure and retail.

It claims that the current system punishes firms for investing and expanding, branding it “a tax on entrepreneurship”, and argues it is driving closures across high streets and town centres.

It said the current tax system has “devasted” the North Sea oil and gas industry and calls for the windfall tax – set by Westminster – to come to an end in a move he claims would save 1,000 jobs a month.

And it urges parties to back opportunities to invest in nuclear – something long-opposed by the SNP – while continuing to invest in green energy.

The Government is urged to embrace artificial intelligence (AI) which the manifesto labels as “the biggest opportunity for our country, our businesses and our economy”.

The Hunter Foundation said it could work with the Government to fund “an elite group” to explore the benefits of AI to Scotland.

Sir Tom said: “Scotland has the talent and the ambition to be a high-growth nation once again, but we’ve made it harder than it needs to be for businesses to invest, expand and recruit.

“This manifesto is about practical changes that remove friction, speed up decisions and back the creation and retention of quality jobs.

“Entrepreneurs aren’t asking for special treatment. We’re asking for a serious partnership focused on outcomes to bring about more opportunity, homes, investment, and more funding for public services.

“Our ask of the Scottish Government, all political parties, policy makers and local authorities is simple – work with the people who start and grow companies, and focus relentlessly on delivery.

“If we do that, Scotland can not only compete on the big stage, but prosper.

“We Scots invented the modern world, let’s live up to that legacy and build a vibrant world-beating nation again – together we can.”