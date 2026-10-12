Andy Burnham will use a key UK-EU summit next month to push for new post-Brexit deals with the bloc as he insisted “the status quo is not good enough” for Britain.

The two sides will seek to sign a new food and drink agreement, a youth mobility scheme and a pact on emissions trading which the Prime Minister hopes could provide a £10 billion boost to the economy.

But Britain remains braced for a possible row over protectionist “Made in Europe” trade rules amid industry fears they could lock out UK manufacturers.

In a Commons address on Monday, Mr Burnham told MPs it would be a “dereliction of duty” not to seek deeper partnership with the EU but said the British public will be the “boss” at every stage of renegotiating the relationship.

“If we are serious about promoting growth, controlling immigration, upholding our values and security, it is a conversation we must have,” he said.

“Sticking with the status quo is not good enough for Britain. Worse, it would be a major dereliction of duty to turn away.”

He added: “Our immediate priority is securing a successful outcome at the summit, and I believe we should then set up a serious dialogue about the different options for our relationship in the long term.

“At every stage, the British public will be the boss, and I am clear that public opinion currently supports a pragmatic approach like the one I am suggesting.”

Mr Burnham said the upcoming summit “presents an opportunity to make progress on two crucial issues: boosting UK growth and controlling illegal immigration”.

European Council president Antonio Costa (Carl Court/PA)

“The summit will also be an opportunity to raise our concerns about Made in Europe and it is clear to me that there is an opportunity to make progress in all of these areas,” he said.

“Together, these deals will add the equivalent of over £10 billion per year to the UK economy by 2040, with the potential to add significantly more.”

In a statement on Monday, president of the European Council Antonio Costa said: “The European Union and the United Kingdom are like-minded partners, united by common values and shared interests.

“Our security and prosperity are closely intertwined, making a strong partnership between us essential.

“By deepening our co-operation, we can strengthen our ability to address the challenges of our time, strengthen our resilience and promote stability in Europe and beyond.”

The summit has been fixed for November 20 in Brussels after being postponed owing to Sir Keir Starmer’s resignation.